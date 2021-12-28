Netflix confirms highly-anticipated release date for Bridgerton Season 2

On Christmas Day 2021, Bridgerton fans were delighted to receive a very special gift from Netflix — the announcement of the Season 2 release date!

Netflix and Shondaland celebrated the anniversary of the hit series premiere by unwrapping the news that Bridgerton will return for a second season on 25 March, 2022.





What will Season 2 of Bridgerton be about?

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, Season 2 will unveil the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton‘s quest for love. Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

Season 2 of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. Fans will just have to wait another few months before diving back into the exciting and romantic world of Bridgerton.

Image credit: Netflix