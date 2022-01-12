Pavilion Kuala Lumpur unveils stunning 30-foot Paper Art Garden for Chinese New Year

When it comes to spectacular festival decorations in Malaysia, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur never disappoints. Hot off the heels of their vibrant Christmas displays and Coach light installation, they’ve outdone themselves yet again with this year’s Chinese New Year decorations, themed “Blooms of Prosperity”.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur recently unveiled a 30-foot Pavilion Paper Art Garden in collaboration with international award-winning modern origami artist Master Chen Xiao. The display represents the harmony of the five elemental tigers – Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, Earth – in Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter settings.

Located at the Centre Court, the Pavilion Paper Art Garden exemplifies the four seasons. For example, blooming daffodils in spring with the Blue Tiger; peonies in summer with the Red Tiger; stunning golden-leaf maple trees in autumn with the Silver Tiger, and peach blossom trees for the winter season with the Black Tiger.

At the center of the Garden lies a majestic Gold Mountain and the mighty Yellow Tiger. Surrounding the Pavilion Paper Art Garden and flanking the iconic Spanish Steps are dozens of auspicious Chinese lanterns and lush blooming flowers and trees to bring the spirit of Chinese New Year alive. It’s the perfect spot to take beautiful photos with your family and friends for the festive season.

Here’s what you can expect at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for Chinese New Year:

Roaring in the Year of the Tiger

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has also partnered with Tiger Beer this time around for the Main Entrance display. The ‘Roar Together’ art installation brings together three prominent artists – embroidery artist Sheena Liam, installation artist Pamela Tan, and mural artist Thomas Powell.

The Crystal Fountain has been transformed into a modern Chinese New Year digital lantern display by Tiger Beer, with captivating lights and augmented reality ‘Roaring Greetings’ where you can interact virtually with a Tiger and generate Chinese New Year greetings to be shared with family and friends.

You also can’t miss Tiger Beer’s mesmerizing 3D animation show on the Pavilion Elite giant LED screen, featuring the brand’s unique blue and orange striped tiger to wish Malaysians a roaring Year of the Tiger.

The festivities don’t end there! For your Chinese New Year fashion and beauty shopping, pay a visit to the DIOR pop-up store on Level 3. DIOR’s ‘The Enlightened Blooming Garden’ theme features a majestic crouching tiger amidst a blooming garden, housing DIOR’s exclusive Chinese New Year 2022 collection.



Getting your CNY shopping done at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur? With a minimum spend of RM300 in a single receipt at specialty stores, shoppers will receive exclusive Pavilion KL Angpow Packets for free. Plus, Maybank cardholders may redeem a complimentary Vatiri Cocotte Set with RM1,000 spent or a Tomei Year of Blissful Tiger Gold Foil Red Packet with RM1,500 spent in a single receipt. Additionally, the top three spenders will be rewarded with a Massage Chair from Ogawa or Gintell when shoppers spend with Maybank Credit or Charge Cards.

