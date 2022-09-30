Pink October 2022: Afternoon tea sets to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink October 2022 is upon us, known globally as a worldwide effort to raise awareness of breast cancer and prevention. One way you can support the cause is through the many afternoon teas that are held in various popular hotels and restaurants around Malaysia.

While the exact details differ from one restaurant to another, a portion of proceeds from these afternoon teas and events will go towards legitimate associations and organisations such as Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA).

Chances are, most of us know someone afflicted or has been afflicted with breast cancer. This is because breast cancer rates are alarmingly high. In fact, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women in Malaysia whereone in 19 women in this country are at risk, compared to one in eight in Europe and the United States, according to The Breast Cancer Foundation.

Early detection has been proven successful in fighting breast cancer, which is why awareness is key. If you’d like to put your money to good use to further the cause of spreading awareness and research for breast cancer, check out these special afternoon teas specifically for Pink October 2022 in Malaysia.

Here are the best afternoon tea sets to support Pink October 2022 in Malaysia, so far:

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

1st to 31st October 2022

This Pink October 2022, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara is collaborating with the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) by being a helping hand in a noble fund-raising campaign to spread awareness and educate the public about breast cancer.

The Pink October-themed afternoon tea at Le Bar Cocktails and Stories offers a delicately curated ensemble of delicacies imbued with French expertise and aesthetic presentation by the hotel’s talented chefs. To further add significance, most of the sumptuous treats ranging from sweet to savoury have been ingeniously crafted to appear in pink hues. Thepicturesque pink afternoon tea arrangement not only treats the palate to elevated flavours, but also symbolizes femininity and support towards breast cancer awareness.

RM10 out of each tea set order and RM5 out of each Blush cocktail purchased will be in contribution towards BCWA. The proceeds will directly support BCWA in their commendable efforts in executing awareness campaigns for breast cancer.

Price: RM158+ per set, add on RM44+ for a Blush cocktail

For further information and reservations, please visit Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara Offers.

Phone number: +603-2720 6688

Address: 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur is once again supporting the cause with the Pink October Afternoon Tea at The Lounge. Available from October 1 until October 31 and priced at RM218 per person, the afternoon tea offers both savoury items such as smoked chicken, egg remoulade, coronoation shrimp, and pink roast beef, as well as delightful pink-themed sweets such as raspberry mousse, pepper and strawberry tarte, and gateaux syrup bandung.

For more information, click here.

Phone number: +603-2382 8888

Address: 145, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Vogue Lounge

The PINK HIGH-TEA set by Vogue Lounge. Image credit: Vogue Lounge/Instagram

In collaboration with BCWA Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia, Vogue Lounge is hosting the PINK HIGH-TEA on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) in October from 3pm to 5pm. 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Welfare Association. Enjoy an array of savouries and sweets paired with tea blends or mocktails, priced at RM270++ for 2 pax.

For the full menu and more information, please click here. Reservations are required.

Phone number: +603-2771 1530

Address: Level 38, Menara SuezCap 1, KL Gateway, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

From 1 to 23 October 2022, indulge in a fun pink-themed Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge daily from 3 pm to 6 pm. The afternoon tea includes savoury treats, from Spicy Prawn Salad, Pickle Kyuri with Beet Cornets, Cured Trout with Chive Crème Fraiche Brioche, Burrata and Grilled Heirloom Tomato Salad Eclairs to sweet delights such as Vanilla Sable with Rose Lychee Raspberry Mousse, Red Velvet Cheese Bar, Matcha Cherry Financier and more.

Priced at RM 148 nett per person, 5% of the proceeds will be donated to BCWA. Additionally, the hotel has collaborated with renowned local fashion accessory brand, Bowerhaus to design a limited-edition Pink Brooch paired with the Pink Afternoon Tea for guests to own. Don’t miss out, as the Bowerhaus Pink Brooch is only available while stocks last.

For reservations and further enquiries, call +603 2074 3900, WhatsApp +6019 390 2257 or email restaurantreservations.slkl@shangri-la.com

Address: 11, Jln Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

