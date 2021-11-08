Prestige KL Ball throwbacks: The high society gala through the years

The extravagant outfits, candid photos, and memories made among friends at our annual Prestige KL Ball.

We may have missed out on our annual year-end high society celebrations last year, but the Prestige KL Ball is back! In anticipation of the Prestige KL Ball 2021 taking place this week, we look back at the social event of the season through 2015 to 2019. From the red carpet poses to DJ sets and dancing, it’s always a great night for our guests. Take a look at these throwbacks:

Prestige KL Ball 2019

Our most recent ball was held in 2019, just a few months before the Covid-19 global pandemic took over the year ahead. The 2019 celebrations kicked off with a futuristic laser light show that bathed the dining hall with a kaleidoscope of colours. During the event, the guests partook in a delightful 6-course meal created by Chef Mohan Deligannu from YTL Hotels.

Following this was the reveal of this year’s Prestige Achievement Award recipient. Presented by Prestige Malaysia’s Editor Julie Yim, this year’s prestigious award was handed to our May 2019 cover story Datuk Nicol David for her contribution to sport and society. As the night drew to a close, classical singer Dimitri Kopanakis took to the stage to serenade the guests with his mesmerising melodies before the grand reveal of this year’s best-dressed winners.

Prestige KL Ball 2018

It was a night of elegance and glamour as guests gathered at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur to celebrate Prestige KL Ball. This spectacular edition of the Prestige KL Ball witnessed throngs of gorgeous ladies and suave gents showing up at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur dressed to the nines to mingle and party the night away.

This year’s festivities began with a close-up of the new Mercedes-Maybach S560 parked at the hotel’s grand entrance followed by pre-dinner cocktails provided by Perrier-Jouët as guests took the opportunity to tap into their inner sweet tooth by grabbing a bite at the makeshift candy store and striking a fabulous pose in front of the massive photo wall.

Prestige KL Ball 2017

It is tradition for our annual ball to kick off the year-end celebrations with a lively concept and 2017 was no different as the ballroom of The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur was illuminated with neon LED lights as part of the Glam Rock theme. Friends of Prestige Malaysia turned up in full force and dazzled the red carpet with their most creative interpretations of Glam Rock, finished off with touches of neck and statement shoulder pieces to complete their ensembles.

The night’s mood swiftly switched from calm to exuberant once the opening number by FAZZ set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Fashion mogul, designer, founder and president of The Melium Group, the vivacious Dato’ Sri (Dr) Farah Khan has played an instrumental role in Malaysia’s luxury retail and fashion scene and it was only apt for her to receive the revered Prestige Achievement Award. Dato’ Sri (Dr) Farah received a set of necklace, bracelet and earrings from Bulgari jewellery under the elegant Divas’ Dream collection.

The ensuing revelry on the dance floor coupled with fresh tunes from Ethan Curzon, one half of DJ duo BATE, kept everyone on their toes all night long. Guests took home bespoke items from Lord’s 1974 and Suen Jewellers, as well as Sulwhasoo Timetreasure beauty essentials.

Prestige KL Ball 2016

Under a canopy of dreamy white blooms dotted by a kaleidoscope of butterflies, this year’s Alice in Wonderland theme was a vision of fantasy clothed in mystical awe. Copious rounds of champagne and selfies as mementoes were the order of the night before our Prestige KL Ball 2016 officially opened the gates of wonderland for a convivial evening.

The night’s festivities were graced by the presence of DYTM Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah as well as firm friends of Prestige Malaysia who turned up in full attendance. The opening gambit inspired by Alice in Wonderland was a splashy, high-impact performance that set the boisterous mood for the night.

In between courses, Malaysia’s three soulful divas – Najwa, Atilia Haron and Arabyrd – delivered a spellbinding performance, exercising their power vocals through songs such as “Wonderland”, “Sangkar”, “KEK” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. Human rights activist Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir was awarded the Prestige Achievement Award for 2016 supported by Bulgari.

Prestige KL Ball 2015

Like a fairytale scene set in an enchanted forest, Prestige Malaysia took society’s creme de la creme on a mystical journey for a night of jubilation to celebrate the Prestige KL Ball 2015. Under the twinkling stars and lush draping trees, friends of the magazine in attendance showcased their steadfast support and took the opportunity to reunite with old friends.

The night kicked off with a captivating opening performance by No Noise Percussion who caught everyone’s attention with their energetic percussion moves complemented by a kaleidoscopic visual projection. Soulful crooner, Sean Ghazi took to the stage next to swoon the guests by singing two ballads – “Call Me Irresponsible” and “You Don’t Know Me”.

The highlight of the night unveiled a surprise performance by none other than Malaysia’s very own Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina who performed the classical “Asmaradana” from the Puteri Gunung Ledang musical.