Prestige Planner: The Tale of the Nutcracker, Christmas parade, and more festive events in Kuala Lumpur this weekend

With Christmas coming up in a couple of weeks, there are plenty of festive events going on in Kuala Lumpur to ring in the holiday spirit.
Learn how to bake a Christmas tree buttercream cake or make your own fancy cheese platter, or even check out The Tale of the Nutcracker!
This weekend, take a break from the grind and get in the festive mood with some fun Christmas-themed events in Kuala Lumpur (while following SOPs, of course!)
Here are some Christmas events happening in Kuala Lumpur this weekend (11-12 December):
Main image credit: MyTOWN Shopping Centre
Here are the details:
Times: 3pm & 8pm
Venue: Ground Floor & Central Town
Learn how to bake your very own buttercream Christmas Tree at this workshop hosted by Little Collins KL. Happening this Saturday from 10-2pm, a light lunch is also included. You’ll be able to take home your own creation to enjoy it with your family. All tools and cake box will be provided. Here are the details:
• Demo : easy swiss meringue buttercream. No cook method!
• Demo: Little Collins KL easy Chocolate cake recipe
• Cake sculpting with pre-baked cakes
• Build secure cake structure
• Basic Piping techniques
Time: 2 shows, 2:30pm & 4:30pm (approximately 70 minutes duration for each concert, with no intermission).
Venue: The Gardens Theatre, Mid Valley Mall
Image credit: Ticket2U
Looking for a fun activity with your friends? Or keen to learn how to make your very own cheese platter this Christmas? MyNaturi is partnering with Guilty Platters for an exclusive Cheese Platter Workshop this Saturday, 11 Dec at 2pm.
Here’s what’s included:
– Your very own handmade cheese platter (good for 3-4pax) to bring home to share with your loved ones and friends
– Handmade honey dipper
– Award-winning honey (40g)
– Delicious french fernor walnuts
Venue: My Naturi, 123, Jalan Sultan, Kuala Lumpur
Fee: RM150 per pax
Image credit: MyNaturi