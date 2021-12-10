Prestige Planner: The Tale of the Nutcracker, Christmas parade, and more festive events in Kuala Lumpur this weekend

By Sharuna Segaren
10 Dec 2021
People & Events
With Christmas coming up in a couple of weeks, there are plenty of festive events going on in Kuala Lumpur to ring in the holiday spirit.

Learn how to bake a Christmas tree buttercream cake or make your own fancy cheese platter, or even check out The Tale of the Nutcracker! 

This weekend, take a break from the grind and get in the festive mood with some fun Christmas-themed events in Kuala Lumpur (while following SOPs, of course!)  

Here are some Christmas events happening in Kuala Lumpur this weekend (11-12 December):

Main image credit: MyTOWN Shopping Centre

Christmas Parade & Snowfall at MyTOWN
MyTOWN Shopping Centre is going all out with the Christmas festivities this year! In addition to a number of other Christmas events, they are putting on a Christmas parade and snowfall, kicking off this weekend until 2nd January 2022.

Here are the details:

Dates: 11,12,18,19, 24, 25, 26 Dec 2021 | 1 & 2 Jan 2022
Times: 3pm & 8pm
Venue: Ground Floor & Central Town
Image credit: MyTOWN Shopping Centre
Christmas Tree Workshop at Little Collins

Learn how to bake your very own buttercream Christmas Tree at this workshop hosted by Little Collins KL. Happening this Saturday from 10-2pm, a light lunch is also included.  You’ll be able to take home your own creation to enjoy it with your family. All tools and cake box will be provided. Here are the details:

• Demo : easy swiss meringue buttercream. No cook method!
• Demo: Little Collins KL easy Chocolate cake recipe
• Cake sculpting with pre-baked cakes
• Build secure cake structure
• Basic Piping techniques

The Tale of the Nutcracker
Get into the Christmas mood with The Tale of the Nutcracker, an innovative performance of story-telling and images and live orchestra. This concert will be performed by the members of the Selangor Symphony Orchestra with conductor Kevin Field and narrators Andrew Filmer and Vale Wong. Programme includes The Nutcracker Suite and all-time favourite Christmas songs for you to sing along! Ticket prices start from RM84.00.
Date: 12 December 2021

Time: 2 shows, 2:30pm & 4:30pm (approximately 70 minutes duration for each concert, with no intermission).

 Venue: The Gardens Theatre, Mid Valley Mall

Image credit: Ticket2U

Cheese Platter Workshop

Looking for a fun activity with your friends? Or keen to learn how to make your very own cheese platter this Christmas? MyNaturi is partnering with  Guilty Platters for an exclusive Cheese Platter Workshop this Saturday, 11 Dec at 2pm.

Here’s what’s included:
– Your very own handmade cheese platter (good for 3-4pax) to bring home to share with your loved ones and friends
– Handmade honey dipper
– Award-winning honey (40g)
– Delicious french fernor walnuts

Venue: My Naturi, 123, Jalan Sultan, Kuala Lumpur
Fee: RM150 per pax

Image credit: MyNaturi 

Sharuna Segaren is the Digital Content Director at Prestige. When she's not scouring the web for the latest trends in luxury and lifestyle, she's probably watching Netflix, spoiling her two cats, or shopping online.

