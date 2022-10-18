Prestige Planner: Halloween-themed parties and more events in KL to catch this October 2022

This month is going to be packed with flavours and fun. In Klang Valley and beyond, catch in on all these actions and events for the month of October 2022.

From enriching exhibitions to delicious dining experiences, your calendar will be bursting with unique moments that will have you looking forward to each day in October 2022.

Events in KL to catch in October 2022

Dining

Marini’s on 57

First up, we have something that will tantalise the cocktail lovers in you. October is a month when Marini’s on 57 celebrates its anniversary. This year, to mark its decennial anniversary, they are going big.

Peppered throughout the month of October, the rooftop resto-bar will be holding a Guest Shift Series, where guest bartenders will get behind the counter and concoct specially-crafted tipples. Here to leave a zing to your tastebuds and quench your thirst are Bastien Michaud (17 October) and Symphony Loo (20 October).

When: 8pm to 12 am, 17 and 20 October 2022

Where: Marini’s on 57, Petronas Tower 3

19 Crimes

If you’re looking to have some Halloween fun, head over to Kwai Chai Hong for something infamous. At the famed alley, alongside an evening of hijinks, the Australian wine brand 19 Crimes will also be launched. But this will be no ordinary brand launch — 19 Crimes is also set to unveil the special Cali Red and Cali Rose, part of its official collaboration with American rapper Snoop Dogg.

At the Halloween block party, be sure to dress for the occasion, and come in your spookiest Halloween costume yet. Keep your eyes peeled for local rappers as well, as they will be engaging in a spirited rap battle.

When: 7pm, 19 October 2022

Where: Kwai Chai Hong, Kuala Lumpur

Fitness

POWERMAN Malaysia 2022 Duathlon

This will be the 17th edition of the POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon, and it’s back with a vengeance. With a whopping 4,300 record-breaking participants hailing from over 35 countries across the world, the event is considered the world’s largest duathlon.

After a two-year-long hiatus, this highly-anticipated run-bike-run duathlon will be flagging off at Dataran Putrajaya and will comprise participants from Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Japan.

When: 6.15am to 12pm, 30 October 2022

Where: Dataran Putrajaya

Culture

Halloween Spooktacular, a symphonic Halloween party

Ready for a hair-raising musical escapade? If so, make your way to town and join the MPO and conductor Naohisa Furusawa on the scariest night of the year to tune into spooky classical favourites ranging from Wagner’s titillating ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ to a slew of Harry Potter originals. These and more await you at the MPO.

Ticket prices start at RM158. Book yours here.

When: 8.30pm, 29 October 2022

Where: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, Petronas Tower 2

Fantasia 2

Produced by Negar Sajadifar, the second iteration of Fantasia is set to entertain guests with classical and operatic arrangements, as well as unconventional pop twists. Make no mistake: this pop-up musical experience is a melodramatic black-tie affair, so come dressed to the nines.

Featuring the talents of conductor Juan Montoya, pianist Bernard Tan, cellist Stephen Johnson, soprano singer Jane Song, tenor Yap Jin Hin, modern singer Eryn Gani, as well as dancers Peot, Yacin, and QQ.

Tickets are priced at RM250. Book yours here.

When: 7.30pm, 26 to 28 October 2022

Where: Beta KL

