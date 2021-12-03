Prestige Planner: Kita Food Festival, Shimmy at the Park, and more fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Take a break from the grind and get outside for some fun events in Kuala Lumpur. Now that more people in KL have been vaccinated, events are coming back and there’s plenty of cool things to do on the weekend (while following SOPs, of course!)
From learning about Orang Asli cooking at Kita Food Festival to picnicking and Shim Sham at Shimmy at the Park, there are some interesting happenings going on this weekend. So pull out your calendar app, grab some friends, and get ready for a fun-filled weekend.
Here are some events happening in Kuala Lumpur this weekend (3-5 December):
Main image credit: Kita Food Festival
The Kita Food Festival is a celebration of Malaysian food culture, highlighting Malaysia- based chefs and local produce while encouraging the sharing of skills and building a community.
The festival runs from 3rd to 4th December, in George Town, Penang, then 8th to 12th December in Kuala Lumpur. The festival will feature a series of exciting chef collaborations and masterclasses.
Happening at the World Trade Center KL (WTCKL), a number of Malaysian artists will be exhibiting at the Malaysia Art Ecosystem Festival this weekend (3-5 December).
Some galleries and represent ted artists taking part include TAKSU gallery, The Art People gallery, Marisa Ng, Nicholas Choong, Emy Thiran, Lisa Wong Soon Kuan, and more.
Love wine and yoga? Then this event is for you. Enjoy a harmonious evening at B.est Mind & Body in Bukit Bintang this Sunday at 6.30 to 8..30pm. Awaken your senses with a peaceful and restorative yin yoga with Adele and then a blind tasting of 2 exquisite wines hand chosen by the talented sommelier Alison Christ.
Image credit: B.est Mind & Body