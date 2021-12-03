Prestige Planner: Kita Food Festival, Shimmy at the Park, and more fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Take a break from the grind and get outside for some fun events in Kuala Lumpur. Now that more people in KL have been vaccinated, events are coming back and there’s plenty of cool things to do on the weekend (while following SOPs, of course!)

From learning about Orang Asli cooking at Kita Food Festival to picnicking and Shim Sham at Shimmy at the Park, there are some interesting happenings going on this weekend. So pull out your calendar app, grab some friends, and get ready for a fun-filled weekend.

Here are some events happening in Kuala Lumpur this weekend (3-5 December):

Main image credit: Kita Food Festival