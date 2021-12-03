Prestige Planner: Kita Food Festival, Shimmy at the Park, and more fun things to do this weekend

By Sharuna Segaren
03 Dec 2021
Looking for something to do this weekend? Take a break from the grind and get outside for some fun events in Kuala Lumpur. Now that more people in KL have been vaccinated, events are coming back and there’s plenty of cool things to do on the weekend (while following SOPs, of course!)  


From learning about Orang Asli cooking at Kita Food Festival to picnicking and Shim Sham at Shimmy at the Park, there are some interesting happenings going on this weekend. So pull out your calendar app, grab some friends, and get ready for a fun-filled weekend.

Here are some events happening in Kuala Lumpur this weekend (3-5 December):

Main image credit: Kita Food Festival 

Kita Food Festival

The Kita Food Festival is a celebration of Malaysian food culture, highlighting Malaysia- based chefs and local produce while encouraging the sharing of skills and building a community.

The festival runs from 3rd to 4th December, in George Town, Penang, then 8th to 12th December in Kuala Lumpur. The festival will feature a series of exciting chef collaborations and masterclasses.

At the festival, chefs will be doing some fun and interesting collaborations, as well as intimate masterclasses such as Orang Asli Cooking with Native Discovery and Learning How to Grow Veggies at Home with Eats Shoots & Roots, alongside more gourmet offerings like the cooking masterclass with Takashi Kimura of Cilantro.
Image credit: Kita Food Festival 
Shimmy at the Park! Picnic & Shim Sham
Everyone is invited to LindyKL’s FIRST physical event of the year—in the lush, open-air Perdana Botanical Garden from 5-7 pm, Saturday, 4th December. Enjoy a physically-distanced picnic and swing jazz listening session, and at 6.30pm, join in on the Shim Sham!
This is an informal event, so while LindyKL won’t be charging any fees, they also won’t be providing any food, drinks, or equipment. So please bring your own and remember to clean up after yourself. You’re also reminded to bring picnic mats/blankets, Bluetooth speaker, snacks and drinks, Shim Sham shoes, and other picnic essentials.
Image credit: LindyKL
Malaysia Art Ecosystem Festival

Happening at the World Trade Center KL (WTCKL), a number of Malaysian artists will be exhibiting at the Malaysia Art Ecosystem Festival this weekend (3-5 December).

Some galleries and represent ted artists taking part include TAKSU gallery, The Art People gallery, Marisa Ng, Nicholas Choong, Emy Thiran, Lisa Wong Soon Kuan, and more.

Image credit: Balai Seni Negara
Yin Yoga & Blind Wine Tating

Love wine and yoga? Then this event is for you. Enjoy a harmonious evening at B.est Mind & Body in Bukit Bintang this Sunday at 6.30 to 8..30pm. Awaken your senses with a peaceful and restorative yin yoga with Adele and then a blind tasting of 2 exquisite wines hand chosen by the talented sommelier Alison Christ.

You’ll also delight your taste buds with some gorgeous canapes prepared by Chef Rachel from Jama, and then be carefully guided to explore the notes and variances of two fabulous wines.
Fee: RM 195

Image credit: B.est Mind & Body

Sharuna Segaren
Sharuna Segaren is the Digital Content Director at Prestige. When she's not scouring the web for the latest trends in luxury and lifestyle, she's probably watching Netflix, spoiling her two cats, or shopping online.

