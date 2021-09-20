Kids (and parents alike) have something sociable and fun to look forward to: The Actors Studio Academy by klpac is holding its final 10-week long semester of the Speech & Drama Programme, starting on 25 and 26 September 2021.

If the kids are feeling the isolation of being confined and away from others around their age, here’s an avenue to keep spark their creativity. At The Actors Studio Academy, facilitators encourage and teach kids how to express themselves and harness their imagination, through poetry, dialogue, acting, music, and sketching. Basically, the artistic education they may be lacking in school.

As Albert Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”

The Speech & Drama Programme caters to students ages three to 18. Classes will start online and move towards in-person when the number of Covid-19 cases decrease. The option for only virtual classes is available for those who feel safer and more comfortable online, which means kids living outside the Klang Valley can also attend classes.

For this particular semester, students will be involved in a year-end showcase. The students will be able to share and present what they’ve learnt at the academy accompanied by music and movement, either online or live in-person.

Wilson Chin.

Adam Hamizan.

Vicky Ang.

Nabil Musawir (M.Bale).

Rebecca Bajok.

Facilitators from the Speech and Drama Programme.

Your kids will be taught and guided by some of the nation’s most talented performers Adam Hamizan and Nabil Musawir as well as educators Rebecca Bajok, Vicky Ang and Wilson Chin. Founders Dato’ Dr. Faridah Merican and Joe Hasham OAM themselves have made a name in spearheading performing arts education since 1992.

The academy has nurtured thousands of artistes, which includes Tiara Jacquelina Eu, Patrick Teoh, Leslie Dawson, Ramli Hassan, Jeffery Nicholson and Fawziah Nawi, just to name a few.

More information about the The Actors Studio Academy and its courses can be found here, or email academy@klpac.org for enquiries.

Register here

(All images: The Actors Studio Academy at klpac)