The best Christmas hampers and gift boxes for your friends and family in 2022

With Christmas right around the corner, now’s the time to start ordering the best hampers and gift boxes for your loved ones in Malaysia before they get sold out.

Leave it up to the professionals to curate a luxurious and decadent gift box or hamper that will surely impress your friends, family, or even your colleagues or business clients.

From chocolate boxes to festive treats, this list of Christmas hampers and boxes ranges from modest to luxurious, so you can be sure to find something to suit the special people in your life. There are those who shopping seems impossible for, and what do you get those who seem to already have everything? Well, with the array of delicious treats in these hampers, you can be sure your gift will be a winner.

Choose your selection, input the address, make your payment and just like that – Christmas shopping is done. Just like that, we’ve made it so much easier for you.

Bookmark this article as we continue updating it until Christmas time as more hampers and boxes become available for purchase.

Here are the best Christmas hampers and boxes in Malaysia this year:

Bakhache

Xmas Teas and Treats hamper by Bakhache Malaysia. Image credit: Bakhache/Instagram

Bakhache is known for their hampers that offer festive splendour with the most luxurious treats that can be found in Malaysia.

The 2022 Christmas Collection comprises hampers that are filled with beautiful, individually packaged or bottled items inside, so the experience is of receiving one hamper is like receiving many little gifts at once. The hampers are a mix of limited festive items, popular gourmet food products and beverages, as well as keepsake items that the recipient can cherish beyond Christmas.

All Bakhache hampers are available for pre-order now. Choose from their impressive range here.

Image credit: Bakache/Instagram

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

The premium Christmas hamper by Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. Image credit: Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara.

Available from 1-31 December 2022, create memories of a lifetime this Christmas and New Year’s with Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara’s premium festive hamper gift set and special add-ons.

With a wide variety of festive delights such as Panettone chocolate chips, Christmas pudding, Stollen and more, recipients of this premium hamper will surely marvel at this decadent hamper that they can enjoy all season long.

Place your orders here.

Marks & Spencer

Luxury Indulgence hamper. Image credit: Marks & Spencer

You can always count on M&S for their selection of Christmas hampers every year. With a range of hampers for every budget, filled with classic M&S treats and Christmas goodies, they’re ideal for a last-minute gift or thoughtful surprise for someone who celebrates the festive occasion.

Order here.