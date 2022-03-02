IWD 2022: The ultimate guide to buying the best gifts for the women in your life

While we truly believe in celebrating womanhood in all its glory every single day, there’s something about the International Women’s Day that makes it particularly special. It’s a perfect garnish to the hearty concoction of all things remarkable that being a woman comprises. And going out of your way to make her feel extra special on this day is just the right thing to do.

Throw her a bash, spend time with her doing her favourite things or gift her something splendid, there are so many ways in which you can spoil and pamper her on Women’s Day. However, we also know how planning that surprise for her can be a tough nut to crack, because you don’t want to get it wrong, do you now? Especially when it comes to finding that perfect present for her amid the million gifts for women to choose from. But we won’t let that stop you from picking the best and the most thoughtful gifts for her and here’s how.

We’ve curated a guide that’ll be your ally. It not only enlists tons of luxury gift ideas but also includes diverse products, ranging from apparel, footwear and accessories to essentials and gadgets.

Be it your mother, partner, sister or friend, no matter whom you’re seeking a gift for, you’ll find something in here for them. In fact, this guide is also perfect for those who’ve been looking for some last-minute gifts for her not just for Women’s Day but also for birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day and other such occasions.

Guess it’s time to start scrolling, ordering and making this day super special for her.

Here’s the ultimate guide to buying gifts for women in your life

Makeup

No woman’s makeup vanity can ever have enough products. Makeup surely counts as one of the best gifts for women, no matter what the occasion is or isn’t.

A gift set consisting of her favourite makeup products or separates from her most loved brands always work. Lipsticks, nail lacquers and eyeshadow palettes are some of the best options that you can opt for.

However, if you know her foundation and concealer shades, you might as well gift her that product from a luxury brand that she’s been eyeing for a while. How about combining it with a vanity case for her to store all the essentials?

Watches

Making up for one of the classiest gifts for women, luxury watches will surely have them swooning. Be it a timeless piece, a trending new launch or a smartwatch, they can be gifted to anybody — of course, after considering their preferences.

From classic steel and leather strap ones to gold- and rose gold-plated beauties embellished with diamonds, the options are endless.

Fragrances

Is there a perfume that she absolutely loves? Is there a fragrance that she’s been yearning to get her hands on? If yes, then you know what to get her this Women’s Day.

A perfect gift for someone who just can’t do without a good mist or perfume, luxury fragrances can be a great gift. You can also choose a travel-size perfume gift set for her if she loves to travel.

Luxury bags

Who doesn’t like owning a good luxury bag in their closet? Bags are an essential accessory that completes a look and one can never have too many of them. They’re super functional and many women like to indulge in them as a form of self-expression as well.

Hence, bags, as luxury gifts for women, are a great option. You can choose from a wide range of shoulder bags, slings, totes, belt bags and mini bags, among many others.

Fine jewellery

Women love jewellery, and there’s no denying that. And boy, elegant fine jewellery tops their list of favourites for most of them. If nothing else strikes, jewellery should be your go-to gift, because it’s an absolutely fail-safe option.

From dainty necklaces and bracelets to earrings, statement rings and fancy brooches, jewellery are one of the best gifts for women of any age.

Apparel

Thinking of getting that fashionista in your life some high-end designer wear? This is your sign to stop pondering and get going. After all, who doesn’t like owning outfits by top brands?

From tops, dresses, jumpsuits and pantsuits to skirts and trousers, there’s so much you can mix and match or pick just one piece that she’ll wear happily.

Accessories

Ask anyone what takes their styling game a notch higher, and they’d say accessories. From voguish belts and hats to stylish scarves and chic sunglasses, there’s so much that one can accentuate their outfits with. Check out all these stunning options we’ve collated for you.

Tech and gadgets

Making up for yet another set of excellent gifts for women are gears and gadgets, and these will also be useful for them. For an avid reader, nothing gets better than gifting a kindle so that she does not have to carry that hefty book in her handbag, yet has something to read on the go. You can pick good headphones for a music lover, too.

Similarly, for the woman who loves capturing moments and embraces the timelessness of physical snaps, a polaroid would be a perfect gift. Think of what could be of use to them; get them a thoughtful gift and sweep them off their feet.

Grooming and wellness

Nothing speaks of your love for your dear ones like gifting them wellness products does. It not only shows that you care for them but is also reflective of how much thought you’ve put into a gift set. Such products are unquestionably some of the most unique gifts for women and of course, one that they would appreciate.

Comfy loungewear

Perfect for her staying-in days when all she wants is to laze around in her cutesy pyjamas or robes, relaxed-fit loungewear would make some of the best gifts. However, don’t forget to throw in a pair of plush fur slippers or adorable socks in the gift box to take your gift set a notch higher.

No woman can ever have enough shoes in her wardrobe. There’s a shoe for every occasion, every outfit and every look and having them all stacked in their closet makes creating the perfect ensemble only easier. Figure out what she’ll love wearing the most or is currently eyeing and get her exactly that to see her face light up.

Exquisite kitchenware

For someone who loves cooking and baking and takes her tableware seriously, gifts like quality cookware, utility items, fancy chinaware or recipe books written by celebrity chefs would be ideal. They obviously account for some of the most unique gifts for women or anyone who finds their peace in making savouries and desserts for the heart and soul.

Home and living

If she loves decorating her home, owning unique and antique pieces or is always keen on having the house smell amazing, then that’s exactly what you should get her. Be it luxury scented candles or diffusers, some limited-edition decorative artefacts, wall art or opulent linens for her home’s interiors, the possibilities are numerous.

Conscious gift ideas

And of course, for women who swear by conscious living, there’s nothing that would make them happier than receiving sustainable gifts no matter what the occasion is. Be it apparel, accessories, home decor items or anything eco-friendly, you cannot go wrong with such gifts.

FAQs

Should I give perfumes to women?

Giving perfumes makes for a great gift option. However, try gifting one only when you’re sure about what she would like or use. A lot of women are particular about the kind of fragrance they use, and you wouldn’t want to splurge on a luxury perfume without knowing her preferences first.

How to choose gifts for women?

While there are numerous gift ideas for women for you to choose from, it gets tricky to pick one from the pool. It’s always better to know their likes and dislikes, as well as their taste and preferences, before choosing a gift. Take help from those who are close to her, check her social media accounts or ask her if there’s anything specific she wants.

When gifting clothes or shoes, you should know the exact size she wears or make sure the store has a return policy. In case your gift doesn’t look good on her, she can get them exchanged.

Make sure to always give something thoughtful and useful.

What should not be gifted?

What you shouldn’t give a woman primarily depends on your relationship with her. The basic thing to keep in mind, however, is to avoid giving her anything she wouldn’t use or won’t hold any value for her. Gifts that have no meaning are a big no-no.

What are some luxury gifts for women when on a budget?

Some affordable luxury and best gift ideas for women include makeup and skincare products, jewellery, scented candles and diffusers.

