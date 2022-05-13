Stay updated with the latest SEA Games 2022 medal tally for Malaysia here.

With more than 500 Malaysian athletes competing for gold at the 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in 2022, the country has set its bar for its national sportsperson. Now that we are getting into the thick of the competition, here is the latest SEA games 2021/2022 medal tally for Malaysia.

Despite having games that brought Malaysia the gold in previous years taken off the roster for this installation of the SEA Games at Hanoi, the country remains hopeful that this set of athletes will do the country proud. Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu shared the official medal target several days before the contingent set for Vietnam — 36 golds, 35 silvers, and 75 bronzes.

The 31st SEA Games is set to hold its official opening ceremony next Thursday, 12th May 2022. However, the gongs are already up for grabs ahead of that, and Malaysia has already brought home a couple of medals.

8 May 2022

Left to right: Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong. Image credit: Kimberly Bong/Instagram

Our women divers were first up to secure the medals. At the women’s one-metre springboard individual event, Nur Dhabitah Sabri garnered 290.45 points to win the nation’s first gold, while fellow diver Kimberly Bong won the silver with 230.00 points.

The bronze was won by Vietnamese Ngo Phuong Mai, with a score of 224.00 points.

9 May 2022

Left to right: Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei. Image credit: Chew Yiwei/Instagram

Retaining their title as the champions of men’s 3m springboard synchro divers, duo Chew Yiwei-Ooi Tze Liang is celebrating their third win at the SEA Games. With this, the two-some brought our SEA Games 2021 medal tally to two golds so far. With a score of 395.79, Yiwei-Tze Liang left silver medallists Nguyen Tung Duong-Phuong The Anh far behind at 305.64 points.

No bronze medal was doled out, as Singapore pulled out earlier, during a team managers meeting on Saturday.

Later, Ooi Tze Liang clinched the third gold for Malaysia, through the men’s 1m springboard individual final event. He finished with a score of 377.70 points in the six-dive competition. Singapore’s Avvir Tham secured Singapore’s first medal, with 286.40 points. Malaysia also brought home its first bronze at this event, as Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises took the bronze in 284.90.

For Malaysia’s fourth gold medal, Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Ying defeated Vietnam’s and Singapore’s divers.

10 May 2022

Our fifth gold medal is courtesy of Wendy Ng Yan Yee, who won the women’s 3m springboard at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, while Ong Ker Ying snagged a silver at the same event.

Later that day, the country scored another gold medal through diving duo Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya, who scored a total of 345.93 points, leaving silver medallists Jonathan Fan Keng Chan and Shen Oon Max Lee of Singapore at 322.50 points and Vietnam’s bronze winners Quang Dat Nguyen and Tu Dang Hoang at 251.46 points.

Bringing our total of bronze medals so far to two, Mohammad Ezzat Mohd Noor did the country proud at the Kurash – 90kg event.

At the Pencak Silat event, Luqman Laji scores a bronze medal after besting Ilyas Sadara of Thailand in the Men’s Artistic Single event. Later that day, the women’s Pencak Silat duo Nur Syazreen A Malik and and Nor Hamizah Abu Hassan also clinched a bronze after defeating homesters Thi Thu Ha Nguyen and Thi Huyen Nguyen.

11 May 2022

A great start to the day, the nation’s Pencak Silat duo brought home a gold, defeating Singapore in the spar. Sazzlan Yuga and Mohd Taqiyuddin Hamid scored a total of 9.950 in the Men’s Artistic Double event, narrowly winning against Singapore’s score: 9.905.

Malaysian veteran diver Pandelela Rinong and partner Nur Dhabitah Sabri won the eighth gold medal for the nation today in Aquatics Diving, Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform, completing a full sweep for Malaysia in diving.

In men’s diving, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh Malaysia took the gold model in the men’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual today, while Gabriel Gilbert Daim came in second place with the silver.

In Kurash, Men’s 66 kg, Malaysia’s Yousuff Daniel Fauzi Cruz won the bronze medal today.

13 May 2022

After Malaysia’s diving team managed a clean sweep, it’s time for the nation’s Wushu athletes to shine. Early on the day, Calvin Lee Wai Leong scored a silver at the Men’s Nandao event.

On the day, Malaysia scores two more gold medals courtesy of Clement Ting Su Wei (Men’s Changquan) and Tan Chi Yan (Men’s Taolu Taijiquan).

Over at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre, Azri Asmat Sefri clinches a silver after besting Myanmar’s Kyaw Min Than, in the men’s bodybuilding 55kg event. Malvern Abdullah, on the other hand, manages to get a bronze medal at the men’s bodybuilding 65kg final.

At the Hoai Doc Gymnasium, our Kurash athlete secures a bronze at the Men’s 73kg semi-final, after losing to Thailand’s Apicha Boonrangsee.

Medal tally for Malaysia at the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi, as of 13 May 2022:

Medals Count Gold 11 Silver 5 Bronze 8

Featured and hero images credit: Kimberly Bong/Instagram