The most glamorous Malaysian weddings of 2022 — so far

2020 and 2021 may have been slow years for weddings in Malaysia, things are certainly looking up in 2022. Covid-related restrictions have eased significantly, allowing for festivities (and with that, weddings) to take place.

Just in case you missed it, many epic Malaysian weddings have taken place in 2022, including a royal affair.

Gorgeous fairytale-like ceremonies are back in a big way, with equally stunning pairs taking to the dais in a grand gesture of love and commitment, as friends and family celebrate in exquisitely curated spaces. At these weddings, each bride glowed with marital bliss, gracefully clad in their designer wedding dresses.

From grand balls to intimate nuptials, these are the top Malaysian weddings in 2022:

YM Tengku Alana Iman Shahirah and Tuan Faiz Dhiyaulhaq

Taking place at the Istana Alam Shah, daughter of DYMM Sultan Selangor, YAM Tengku Panglima Raja Selangor Tengku Ahmad Shah Alhaj, YM Tengku Alana Iman Shahirah weds Tuan Faiz Dhiyaulhaq in a glorious royal occasion. The affair was attended by royals and A-listers, with Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza serenading the crowd. For the solemnisation, the bride was swathed in a stunning lacey Radzuan Radziwill number, and had her hair and makeup done by the glam duo Ckay Liow and Saidatulnisa Aminudin.

At their reception at the Majestic Hotel KL, the star-studded event was MC’ed by Sarimah Ibrahim. There, the bride again wore another piece by Radzuan Radziwill and had her hair styled by Ckay Liow. However, the bridal beauty was completed by none other than Khir Khalid, top bridal makeup artist in Malaysia.

Valarie Ong and Travis Loh

Just last month, Valarie Ong and Travis Loh exchanged vows and rings in a beautiful garden ceremony. Valarie, the multi-hyphenate CEO of KIP Group, is an avid wine connoisseur, globetrotter, a queen in the local property and retail development — and now, she adds the title of wife to all that.

For the spectacular reception, the couple hosted a grand evening at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. The hall was dressed to the nines by Wishing Tree and The Peak Xperience event stylists, with endless lush hydrangeas that go all the way up the aisle, creating one of the grandest Malaysian weddings.

Shikin Gomez and Rami Aladdin

Set at the tropical escape that is Pulau Langkawi, model Shikin Gomez and entrepreneur Rami Aladdin host a wedding reception with the nearest and dearest in attendance at the serene Temple Tree Resort.

The wedding took over the internet after photos of the bride walking on water were released. On the iconic day, Shikin wears a custom Alia Bastamam number, with Sahir Sabri as her makeup-artist and Yusof Ruzaimi as her hairstylist. Close friend of the couple, Tunku Elena Khyra, officiated the vow-exchanging ceremony. In attendance were guests that came from both Kuala Lumpur and abroad.

Featured and hero images credit: Shikin Gomez/Instagram