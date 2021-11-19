We’ve seen different eclipses already this year, including the full lunar eclipse that took place back in May and the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse that came into view in June. According to Mental Floss, there’s going to be a total solar eclipse this year, too, and it will be the only one of 2021.

This eclipse will take place in December and will be the last one you can see until 2023. Since it is a full eclipse, it will darken the entire sky, specifically in Antarctica. While it will be more difficult to see, there is still a chance to catch the celestial sight depending on where you live.

Total Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse will appear on Saturday, December 4 this year. The difference between the partial solar eclipses that have appeared previously is that the moon will completely cover the sun as they pass by each other. This will create a shadow over the planet and expose the sun’s corona, which is the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere.

Credit: Mathew Schwartz/Unsplash

In addition to the total solar eclipse, the areas outside of the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse since the moon won’t completely cover those parts in space. However, the sun and moon will still cross paths to create an out-of-this-world sight that we can see from Earth. Just remember that it is essential to wear protective eye gear when seeing these phenomenons. The partial solar eclipse will begin at 5:29 UTC or 13:29 HKT until 9:37 UTC or 17:37 HKT on December 4. The time to see the eclipse at its peak will be at 7:33 UTC or 15:33 HKT, and the full eclipse will end at 8:06 UTC or 16:06 HKT.

The only way to see the total solar eclipse is by making your way to the coast of Antarctica. It’s a remote area, though, it is still possible to get near the bottom of the Earth to see it in full. In fact, there are locations designated for tourists in that area, including the Antarctic Peninsula, Union Glacier, and the Weddell Sea. If you are satisfied with simply seeing the partial solar eclipse from the comfort of your neighbourhood, it can be viewed in certain parts of the world mainly in the southern parts of Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America.

