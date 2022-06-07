What to expect at Rainforest World Music Festival 2022 this June

For three days this June, the long-awaited Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) returns to Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong, Sarawak.

Going with the theme “Legendary Rainforest Celebration”, RWMF is entering a new era by offering the experience through its first-ever hybrid event from 17 to 19 June. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, live-streaming the various performances allows music enthusiasts across the world to enjoy the festival from their home countries.

Alena Murang, one of the first women to play the sape’, an instrument traditionally reserved for male healers. Image credit: Rainforest World Music Festival

The festival typically welcomed about 20,000 guests, but 2021’s RWMF (which was held virtually) was tuned in by 400,000 music lovers from 79 countries. Back in 1998, when the event had started, they welcomed 300 audience members.

Performances range from the traditional music of each region to world fusion and contemporary world music. Here, traditional acoustic world instruments take the forefront, while electric accompaniment instruments compliment the arrangement.

Which countries will be represented at RWMF 2022?

Just like previous years’ RWMF, musicians from all corners of the globe flock to Sarawak to showcase their unique sounds. Artistes from countries such as Canada, India, USA, Finland, Japan, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, China, Bhutan and Seoul join regional performers from Malaysia’s neighbouring countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam — so expect a full range when you attend.

This year, attendees will be served a special showcase where traditional Sarawakian music is intermixed with international tunes during the opening showcase courtesy of Majlis Seni Sarawak in a collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board

Malaysian performers at RWMF 2022

Tuni Sundatang

Bamboo Woods

Rining Peter Paris

At Adam Images credit: Rainforest World Music Festival

Malaysia’s own musical virtuosos are set to take the stage: Alena Murang, At Adau, Bamboo Woods, Fauziah Gambus & The Geng, Rining Peter Paris, and Hayree Hashim, with more names to be announced closer to the date.

But music won’t be the only thing for enjoyment there — the festival will house many music workshops and activities for both adults and children, craft exhibitions and bazaars that showcase delicious traditional food and delicacies.

Tickets are on sale here for both the physical and virtual experience.

All images credit: Rainforest World Music Festival