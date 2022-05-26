Gastrobeats returns to Singapore on 3 June, here’s what to expect

Festivals are back, and in a big way, when Gastrobeats comes back to Singapore in June 2022 with a wide array of dining options, live performances, art and massive food-themed bouncy castles.

Happening from 3 – 26 June at Bayfront Event Space, the festival will offer dishes from hawker businesses and food purveyors, exclusive menus from celebrity chefs and cocktails from one of Singapore’s top bartenders. Covering over 14,200 square metres, it is the largest public event since the pandemic started two years ago.

A lineup of local musicians will provide entertainment, as well as a graffiti battle, retail stalls and an inflatable playground where you can jump, climb, slide and play. Yes, adults are allowed, just try not to puke after too many drinks.

What to eat and drink at Gastrobeats 2022

Gastrobeats will have a variety of local and international dishes, some of which were created specially for the festival. There will be local flavours from You Tiao Man, Kueh Ho Jiak, Haig Road Putu Piring and Ah Lim Nasi Lemak, while Praffles offers a prata-waffle mashup. They will be joined by the likes of halal-certified Rancho Meats and Big Boy Franks, The Vegetarian Butcher, The Swag Social, An Açaí Affair and more.

Personalities from the Masterchef TV series will also be creating exclusive menus for the festival. Led by Sarah Todd of Masterchef Australia fame, she will partner with Masterchef Australia judge George Calombaris, Masterchef Singapore season two winner Derek Cheong, and season one runner-up Genevieve Lee on three separate dinners.

Tipplers will be well served by Junior The Pocket Bar co-owner and finalist of multiple international cocktail competitions, Peter Chua. He has created a special cocktail for Gastrobeats, as well as a drink to pair with Todd’s menus. Additionally, there will be booze by Carlsberg brands, Tanqueray gin, Johnnie Walker, Sachi soy wine, and more.

What to see and do at Gastrobeats

Playing with food as a grownup is okay at Gastrobeats, courtesy of eight gigantic food-themed inflatables designed as a patisserie, taco truck, burger joint, noodle bar, and more. Shop at retail stalls selling packaged food, fashion and sustainable products, listen to tunes by local musicians (lineup to be announced soon), and watch street artists one-up each other at a graffiti battle organised by local collective Graffight.

Admission tickets cost S$9 each and are available on Klook. This is a cashless event, and Visa card holders enjoy 10 percent off ticketing and spend during the event.

Gastrobeats takes place from 3 to 26 June 2022 from 10.30am to 10.30pm daily at Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore