Harith Iskander & Dr Jezamine Lim launch AEMIS, a new series of modern health solutions for life on the go

Meet AEMIS, a series of modern health solutions to elevate your quality of life amid a hectic lifestyle.

Co-founders Dr Jezamine Lim and her husband Harith Iskander launched the AEMIS series to help individuals achieve the ultimate work-health balance. The AEMIS series officially launched recently with two products, Relazz and Probiome. Relazz is a functional beverage that aids in improving sleep quality, while Probiome promotes better digestive health.

Relazz combines the goodness of sour date seeds, hops, fermented rice germ and L-Theanine – an amino acid commonly found in green and black tea and some mushrooms. The natural blend acts as a natural sedative, encouraging a more relaxed state of mind. It combines with Lactium Milk Protein Hydrolysate, an innovative nutritional ingredient derived from casein, a milk protein. Over a decade of research shows this bioactive peptide has a positive impact on improving sleep by reducing stress.

“It is understandable yet concerning that many people have now come to accept stress as a necessary part of life, to the point of just living with it. As a person who reduces others’ stress as a profession, I always look for ways to take away the stress from people’s lives.” Harith explains at the official launch of the AEMIS series.

The iconic comedian also reinforced the importance of quality sleep in reducing the negative impacts of stress. “Other than watching my shows, sleep is the next best way to keep the stress in life in check,” Harith jests. “Not only does your body rest and recover, but it also gives your mind a much-needed reset after going hard for a day.”

Healthy eating habits are just as critical to one’s health and wellbeing, according to Dr Jezamine, who holds a doctorate in stem cells & tissue engineering. “The stomach acts as a secondary mind, and our mental state throughout the day is very much influenced by it. Of course, a balanced diet will balance your emotions as well.” Dr Jezamine reminds us that what we consume influences our immunity, growth, and metabolism.

Probiome works to replenish good bacteria in the gut and maintain the balance of microflora in the intestine. With three major probiotics genus and 11 probiotic strains, Probiome maintains a healthy digestive system and fights against harmful microorganisms in the gut, resulting in a robust immune system. The improved digestion enhances nutrient absorption by the body, benefitting overall health.

Dr Jezamine, the CEO of Cells Biopeutics Resources, worked beside a panel of nutritionists, healthcare, and medical experts while formulating the AEMIS series. “It was and is important to have a team of highly qualified experts to work together on bringing an effective and complete product to the people. As we are talking about the health and wellbeing of our customers, there is absolutely no room for error.” After much research and development, AEMIS products underwent rigorous testing to ensure the absence of heavy metals and microbes to ensure the utmost safety for all.

“We are delighted to have finally taken the next step in our quest to promote a work-health balance for Malaysians. While there is a wide set of issues to tackle for the modern Malaysian, we have identified that sleep quality and gut health are the most broadly applicable solutions to many of the health problems that we as Malaysians face,” says Dr Jezamine. Successful in their respective fields, as well as devoted parents to three children, Harith Iskander and Dr Jezamine embody the vision of the work-health balance of AEMIS.

“Good quality sleep gives us mental clarity, and with that, anything is possible,” mentions Harith. He makes it look effortless to juggle his professional career alongside being a business owner, entrepreneur, and father. “Moving forward, we have a few products in the pipeline that will enable the AEMIS series to provide more wholesome solutions to help Malaysians achieve their ideal work-health balance based on their unique needs”.