Kim Lim: Where the Singaporean socialite dines and goes on her off days

Kim Lim, daughter of business magnate Peter Lim, is a popular Singaporean socialite and beauty entrepreneur.

She’s definitely a busy person with her ventures, but what does Kim Lim get up to on her days off? She tells us how she treats herself – and her loved ones – when she’s not busy building her empire, including local restaurants and charity work.

Whenever you’re in Singapore, take a page from Kim Lim’s book and check out these eateries and activities.

Where Kim Lim goes and what she does on her days off:

Yi Qian Private Dining

Nestled in Thye Hong Centre amid the car showrooms along Leng Keng Road, Chinese restaurant Yi Qian Private Dining specialises in traditional Cantonese and Teochew cuisine, with signatures such as the Chilled Full Cream Crab and Peking Irish Duck.

“This place serves familiar Chinese dishes I grew up with, that are also delicately prepared,” says Kim. “The atmosphere is comfortable and unpretentious, great for dinners with my close friends and family. I have special requests whenever I dine here and they never fail to deliver. They also have an impressive selection of wines to go with the dishes.”