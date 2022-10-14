Lee Chong Wei unveils his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore 

In his latest milestone, Lee Chong Wei is now the first ever athlete from Malaysia to grace the halls of Madame Tussauds. His wax figure features alongside the world’s top athletes including legendary football players Cristiana Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Lee marks his spot in the hall of fame with a record 349 weeks as the top badminton player worldwide – spending a consecutive 199 weeks at the top spot. With 69 super series titles under his belt, he has also represented Malaysia as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Steven Chung, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore revealed his excitement over playing host to the Lee Chong Wei wax figure in a recent press release:

“Sports legends are extraordinary, larger-than-life individuals who have the unique ability to capture the hearts of fans and inspire the younger generation from around the world. We are proud to be chosen as the first Madame Tussauds to display Lee, one of this region’s best ever, right here in Singapore, where he will stand among giants in our very own Sports ‘Hall of Fame’.”

Read on to find out more about the process behind making the wax figure, and Lee Chong Wei’s views on the final reveal.

Lee Chong Wei at the official unveiling on the wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Everything to know about Lee Chong Wei’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

The painstaking yet rewarding process

In November 2019, Lee Chong Wei was put through a six-hour ‘sitting’ as the team from Madame Tussauds meticulously took over 200 measurements of the iconic athlete.

With much excitement and anticipation, Madame Tussauds Singapore is excited to debut Lee’s wax figure for fans in Southeast Asia before it makes its way back to its permanent residence in Hong Kong. Making the wax figure extra special, Lee has donated his official jersey from his final Olympics performance in Rio 2016.

Fans can expect to see the amazing likeness and endless photo opportunities with the wax figure as Lee Chong Wei himself shares, “I’m so excited to finally be able to reveal my wax figure to fans from all around the world. A lot of time and effort has been put in by the team at Madame Tussauds. They have been so meticulous at their job recreating me and I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

About Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore opened in October 2014, and features variety of interactive experiences under one roof; from Madame Tussauds Singapore, to Images of Singapore, to “Spirit of Singapore” boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience!

Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 75 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner! Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 6pm daily (final admission at 5pm).

Madame Tussauds Singapore also announced Malaysia Airlines and Firefly as the official airline partner for this launch. Fans who wish to see Lee Chong Wei’s wax figure can visit Madame Tussauds Singapore’s website to purchase attraction tickets before the wax figure jets off to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2023 for permanent display.

For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit the website.

All images credit: Madame Tussauds Singapore