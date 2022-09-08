Lim Wei-Ling provides her insights on the evolution of the contemporary art scene in Malaysia

In commemoration of Malaysia celebrating 65 years of independence this year on 31st August and Malaysia Day on September 15, we recently spoke with Lim Wei-Ling on how the contemporary art scene has evolved.

Lim Wei-Ling is the gallerist and founder of the contemporary art spaces, Wei-Ling Gallery and Wei-Ling Contemporary in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. For their 20th anniversary recently, the gallery recently held an exhibition in honour of their 20-year anniversary, ‘A Paradigm Shift – Reflecting on Twenty Years of The Malaysian Art Scene’. The retrospective exhibition reflected the evolution of contemporary Malaysian artists, as well as their current practices that remain significant with themes that have a pressing relevance in today’s society.

Over the years, the gallery has actively provided a platform for artists who are committed to their artistic careers, are constantly evolving, unafraid to experiment, and express narratives revolving around pertinent issues through their art. Throughout their 20-year journey, they have worked with many significant artists who create thought-provoking artworks that spark conversation, foster thinking, and reflect many relevant issues and themes that have shaped Malaysia today.

Through their distinctive art practices, these artists are leaving their mark on history by offering their critical perspectives on current themes that the future generation can learn from and appreciate.

Speaking of how Malaysia’s art scene has grown from the start of independence till now, Wei-Ling says, “At the very beginning, the main art movement that can be attributed to the time,(1940’s-1960’s)was the Nanyang style. Many of the migrant artists we saw in Malaya had come from China, and while they were exposed to the local scenes, their style of work merged local Malaysian scenes with more traditional techniques. Moving from that period, local artists were initially schooled in the United Kingdom, and upon the setting up of more local art schools, we saw a proliferation of local artists. The art scene in Malaysia has certainly evolved tremendously and I would say, particularly it gained an identity around the 80s.”

Image credit: Mickey Wong @ New Storyboards Photography

Cementing history in Malaysia through contemporary art

Wei-Ling explains how patronage, which became more prevalent in the 1980s and 90s, has played a big role in fostering contemporary and modern art in Malaysia, where corporations, as well as public institutions such as Bank Negara Malaysia and Sime Darby, commissioned artists for their work.

“Artists such as Ibrahim Hussein and Datuk Chuah Thean Teng were a couple of the popularly known artists who were commissioned in those days, and many private corporations came on board to work with artists. Therefore we can trace the beginning of modern art(in Malaysia) to that period, and from there the scene has really developed.”

A growing interest and art boom in this region have also helped put Malaysian artists on the map. While previously art centres were mainly in Europe, in the past few decades, there has been a lot of worldwide attention on countries in Asia as well, from an art perspective.

Wei-Ling says, “In the last 20 years, it’s been decidedly exciting because the whole world has been looking at Asia and the shift has gone from the West to the East. In Malaysia, we have benefitted from this interest in the region. Because of this, curators from both private and public museums are inviting artists who are making compelling artworks which possess an interesting approach to certain socio-political issues, and are a commentary on what’s happening in the region, to partake in seminal exhibitions.”

As for what’s coming up in the near future as art continues to evolve, Wei-Ling believes that the local art scene is just going to get stronger. In line with the evolution of the art scene in Malaysia, Wei-Ling points out three particular artists who have been influential and instrumental with their poignant artworks that allow viewers to introspect and engage in conversation around certain themes including socio-political issues, culture, and history.

In the spirit of Merdeka and Malaysia Day 2022, we highlight these three artists who are leaving their mark on history with their unique and creative contemporary art works:

Anurendra Jegadeva







Anurendra Jegadeva is a well-known artist and is commonly regarded as one of Malaysia’s leading contemporary artists for his poetic yet provocative socio-political works. In his art, he utilizes an array of narrative tools such as recurring motifs, colour symbolism, temple carvers and stained-glass makers, and comic book artists.

Consistently producing work that reflects the times, his recent exhibition in 2020, Scream Inside Your Heart — New Paintings from Solitary Confinement, was about the confines of the pandemic. He was one of four Malaysian artists to represent Malaysia at the country’s first-ever National Pavilion at the 58th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in 2019.

View his Instagram page here.

Nor Azizan Paiman

Nor Azizan Paiman is one of the country’s best contemporary artists and a veteran in the art scene, having been active since the 1990s. He offers his own unique look at socio-political issues through whimsical and quirky colourful mixed media artworks that leave the viewers with messages that are deep and thought-provoking.

Based in Perak, he has received a number of awards for his work, including the 2002 Major Award at The Young Contemporary award exhibition at the National Visual Arts Gallery. Although his work often has political references, he has said that they are not propaganda or political in nature, but rather a medium to reflect the world we are living in and how they inspire him.

Read more here.

Ivan Lam







Ivan Lam is a contemporary and bold artist who focuses heavily on details as well as the big picture to leave viewers with plenty to contemplate. With the expressive works that frequently reflect his own personal struggles or the world around him, hes not afraid to push boundaries and experiment with different materials and techniques.

This tendency to the unconventional has made him one of Malaysia’s most fascinating contemporary artists who enjoys creating works that allows viewers to think and reflect. The well-known artist has also gained recognition in the international art scene with his works being collected by reputable institutions in Europe and the US.

Find out more on his website.

Hero and featured image credit: Ivan Lam/ The Wei-Ling Gallery