Malaysian star diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri on preparing for the Hanoi SEA Games

Nur Dhabitah Sabri may be only 22 years old, but she’s left her mark in the competitive world of diving on more than one occasion.

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Dhabitah first rose to diving fame when she became the youngest Malaysian diver to win at a senior international competition by winning two events at the South-East Asia Swimming Championships in Singapore in June 2012. She continued her winning streak at the 2013 SEA Games, winning the gold medal in 10 meter synchronised platform with fellow Malaysian diver Leong Mun Yee.

She went on to compete at the 206 Summer Olympics, finishing fifth in the 3-meter synchronized springboard event with veteran diver Cheong Jun Hoong. Since then, she has repeatedly won medals and awards at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Series. Besides diving, Dhabitah enjoys swimming and extreme sports such as parkour and trampoline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@dhabitah_sabri)



Always optimistic with a smile on her face for the cameras no matter if she placed first or fifth, Dhabitah is an inspiration to budding young divers with her cool composure and dedication to the sport.

Most recently, Dhabitah Sabri won the first gold medal for Malaysia at the Hanoi SEA Games at the 1-metre springboard event. She also won the 10-metre synchronized diving event with partner Pandelela Rinong. The Malaysian diving team took home all eight gold models in the sport at the Hanoi SEA Games.

We recently caught up with the stellar diver about how she prepared for the SEA Games after it was delayed for two years due to the pandemic. Read our exclusive interview below.

Image credit: Under Armour

Nur Dhabitah Sabri on her SEA Games preparation, skincare routine, and who inspires her: