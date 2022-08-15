12 magical years later, Jenn Low of Wanderlust + Co takes a trip down memory lane

If you love fine jewellery and trinkets, then you won’t be needing an introduction to this bejewelled local powerhouse, Jenn Low. The founder of the homegrown enterprise will soon be celebrating the 12th anniversary of her pride and joy, Wanderlust + Co.

However, in case you do need a refresher on who Jenn is, we have a steady archive on the jewellery brand and herself. As a founder, Jenn has done it all, from growing a global community to getting Wanderlust + Co’s pieces on some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, and models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Along the way, she has also experienced challenges that have tested her test her agility and grace. On one occasion, Wanderlust + Co’s designs were copied by a major fast-fashion company, SHEIN. Sparing no one, the COVID-19 pandemic also forced Jenn and her team to quickly shift gears to accommodate the pandemic ground rules. Yet these tough times did not deter the founder’s warm heart, as she continued to not only produce some of the best in local jewellery but she also delved into providing for children that are in need through Project Happy Bags, an effort that she embarked on with her then-four-year-old daughter Olivia.

As she now heads toward the 12th year of running the successful brand and her team, Jenn Low talks about her metamorphoses, the moments that made this beloved label what it is today, what sparks her creativity, and more.

On 1 September 2022, catch their latest drop, “SKYE”, which is a special collection that will be launched in celebration of the brand’s anniversary.











