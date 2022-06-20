12 of our favourite Father’s Day wishes and tributes in 2022

Happy Father’s Day! Over the last weekend, people everywhere celebrate the fathers in their lives, including father figures that help them as they forge their paths.

Whether you gift your dad with some of the latest must-haves, take him out for a yummy meal, or even a trip to spend some real quality time with the family, sometimes a carefully worded message along with a heart-warming memory can truly make your number one man in the family feel extra special.

If you’re still arranging your words, take cue from these individuals who are acing the Father’s Day wish game.

Here are some of the best Father’s Day wishes of 2022 from personalities and celebrities in Malaysia:

Ung Yiu Lin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yiu lin (@yiulin)

Having recently returned from a long trip to Scotland, fashion entrepreneur Ung Yiu Lin wishes former squash player and husband Azlan Iskandar a happy father’s day with a clip filled with wonderful travelling moments with the family. The couple has three children: Ava, Zara, and Luca.

Sarah Ilyas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • Sarah Illyas • (@sarah.illyas)

This Sri Lankan beauty is also a mother of three. For Father’s Day 2022, Sarah Ilyas took to Instagram and posted an Instagram Reels on the family’s journey — from her first pregnancy announcement to the current state, where she and her husband Agha Babar are raising two boys and a girl in Kuala Lumpur.

Nurita Harith

Nurita Harith’s heart-warming wish to husband this Father’s Day. Image credit: Nurita Harith/Instagram

Local fashion designer Nurita Harith posted an Instagram Story, wishing her husband Omar Abbas a Happy Father’s Day. The couple is parents to two boys, Iskandar Aariz and newborn Idris Aamir.

Natasha Shazana Evans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Shazana Evans (@brapreneur)

Sharing a sweet photo of the father-daughter beach escape, Natasha Shazana Evans, co-founder of Soko, a local undergarment brand, thanks her dad for the jokes and life lessons. Her father, who enjoys a great read, a good cigar, and being surrounded by his loved ones also recently celebrated a milestone birthday.

Alena Murang

Alena Murang takes a break from performing at the ongoing Rainforest World Music Festival. Image credit: Alena Murang/Instagram

Bornean musician Alena Murang is currently rocking the stage at the Rainforest World Music Festival 2022, and while her father is out of town, she celebrated the occasion with a lunch with master sape’ teacher — who also taught her how to play the instrument — Mathew Ngau.

Scha Alyahya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scha Alyahya™ (@schaalyahya)

Local star Scha Alyahya, who just celebrated a decade of marriage to Awal Ashaari, celebrates her husband with a video of him at work and home with their two children, Lara Alana, and Lila Amina.

Marion Caunter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marioncaunter (@marioncaunter)

Mother to three children, Marion Caunter wishes her husband and entrepreneur Nasarudin Nasimuddin a Happy Father’s Day, complete with a message and a gift from the kids Leia Rose, Lana Rose, and Liam Naza Nasarudin.

Dato’ Sri Bernard Chandran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernard Chandran (@bernardchandran)

Taking a trip down memory lane, Malaysian fashion mogul Bernard Chandran shares a carousel of images of his father, P. Ramachandran, on his Instagram. Captioned “FOR APPA,” he also included a photo of his father with his mother, Chow Yook Lin.

Che’ Puan Juliana Evans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Sophie Evans (@julianaevans)

This year marks her third year as a parent, and in celebration of Father’s Day 2022, Che’ Puan Juliana Evans wishes her husband Tengku Shariffuddin Shah a Happy Father’s Day. The happy couple has a daughter, Tengku Kamiliah Zanariah Josephine Ehsan Shah or Mily for short.

Syed Saddiq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq)

Posting a throwback photo of when the entire family was under one roof, Syed Saddiq wishes his father, Syed Abdul Rahman a Happy Father’s Day. The youngest of four siblings thanked his father for providing him with the ability to go after his educational aspirations and for his undying support.

Nora Danish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaOra Daishi (@noradanish)

Actress Nora Danish, who is married to Nedim Nazri Aziz, wishes her husband of five years a Happy Father’s Day on her Instagram account. She included a loving message, expressing her gratitude for his care for herself and their three children.

Dr Jezamine Lim Iskander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jezamine Lim Iskander (@drjezaminelim)

In a cheeky post, researcher and scientific consultant Dr Jezamine Lim Iskander wishes her father, Lim Hock Chuan Lim, a happy Father’s Day. In that post, she calls her father her first true love, and her best supporter and critic.

Featured image credit: Natasha Shazana Evans/Instagram ; Hero image credit: Dr Jezamine Lim Iskander, Natasha Shazana Evans/Instagram