5 facts on Malaysia’s scientific powerhouse, Prof Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman

An acclaimed infectious disease expert, Professor Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman is a scientific force to be reckoned with and requires no introduction.

Graduated from Monash University in 1987, she proceeded to train in internal medicine and infectious diseases at the Monash Medical Centre and Fairfield Infectious Disease Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. The esteemed academician was also the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Malaya. Dr Adeeba also established the Infectious Diseases Unit at the University of Malaya Medical Centre.

With her knack for this subset of maladies, she joined in on the investigative effort to learn all about the fatal Nipah virus that swept through Perak, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor in the 90s. The virus rendered victims comatose, and once they started to succumb to the disease, panic ensued. Entire villages were abandoned, the army stepped in to slaughter livestock, and farms were reduced to rubbles.

The team’s discoveries about the Nipah virus proved to be instrumental, especially once the disease found its way to Bangladesh and India. However, while these achievements are absolutely groundbreaking, Professor Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman has a few more up her sleeve — including making it onto our Women of Power list.

5 things to know about Professor Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman

1. She is the first Malaysian to become a commissioner for the Global Commission on Drug Policy

Being the first at anything seems to be her forte. Most recently, it was announced that Dr Adeeba is set to take on this new role for the Global Commission on Drug Policy. There, she will be focusing on advocating for drug policies that are backed by scientific evidence, human rights, public health, and security.

2. She specialises in HIV/AIDS

Not only did Dr Adeeba establish the Infectious Diseases Unit at the University of Malaya Medical Centre, but she also went on to start up the Centre of Excellence for Research in AIDS – one of the few research centres that are dedicated to making medical advancements in HIV.

Considering the human cost of the disease, she forged a compassionate way forward by advocating for the marginalised communities, as well as championing the Needle Syringe Exchange and Harm Reduction Programmes. In just seven years, the team managed to prevent about 14,000 new infections.

Dr. Adeeba giving a lecture. Image credit: International AIDS Society/YouTube

3. She’s the 2022 recipient of the Merdeka Award 2022 for Health, Science, and Technology

This is not her first time bringing home the award. As a second-time honouree, the Professor won the gong for her work in mitigating the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

The first Merdeka Award was from 2008 – one she won for the role she played as part of the Nipah Investigative team.

4. She was appointed as a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Science Council

In 2013, Dr Adeeba joined the esteemed member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Science Council. The council is a high-level Scientific Advisory Group that acts as the leading voice in the arena and advises on advances in science and technology – all in the name of impacting global health.

To join this acclaimed fraternity, one must be on the cutting edge in these fields: basic science, translational and clinical research, social sciences, epidemiology, and public health.

5. Dr Adeeba is also a plant lover

Major scientific discoveries aside, Dr Adeeba loves gardening – a hobby she grew to enjoy during the pandemic. When talking about her pastime, she noted that it could be the doctor in her that naturally pulled her into the world of horticulture.

Featured and hero images credit: Merdeka Award