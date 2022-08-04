5 questions with national diver Ooi Tze Liang as he heads for his final Commonwealth Games

Fresh off the Budapest World Championships, Malaysian diver Ooi Tze Liang has his eyes trained on a podium finish in diving at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth 2022.
While he may not have taken home any medals at the diving competition in Budapest, his improved performance on the world stage proves that he is well on his way to making his mark in this world of sports. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games presents another opportunity for the Penangite to do the country proud again, after his spectacular showcase at the recent Hanoi SEA Games.
This will also be his last appearance at the Commonwealth Games, and he is looking forward to giving his best for the country. “I hope to be able to enjoy the competition and use all the diving techniques that I have learned so far,” he said before departing for Birmingham.
In case you missed it, the national diving team was successful at the most recent SEA Games, managing a total gold sweep in the diving category. This star diver himself was a part of the winning team, taking home two golds for the country in these two events: men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard and men’s 1-metre springboard.
At the Friendly Games, fans can watch Ooi Tze Liang show off his diving capabilities in these events: the men’s 3-metre springboard and the men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard, where he will be diving with Chew Yi Wei.
So when can you see him in action? Catch the final for the men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard on Friday, 5 August 2022, at 5 pm local time, and the final for the men’s 3-metre springboard on Sunday, 7 August 2022, at 1 am local time.
As we anticipate another medal-winning showcase from Ooi Tze Liang, read on to discover what this national diver is looking forward to at the Games.
Ahead of his event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ooi Tze Liang spoke to PrestigeOnline Malaysia on the challenges that lie in his path as well as his strategy to conquer his opponents.
The experience at the Hanoi was awesome. Due to the pandemic, we didn’t join any competition for about a year before the SEA Games. It was quite challenging for us to get back into the competition mood and performance level, but I was very excited to be representing the country again.
That was my first time taking part in a team event with Dato’ Pandelela Rinong. However, I feel that I could have done better on my end if I had more time to train. At the time, I split my focus between training for the tournaments as well as my studies.
I’m very excited to take on the challenge with all the divers from Commonwealth countries. Ultimately, my goal is to be on the podium. I will be competing in two events which are the 3-m individual as well as synchronised.
My game plan is to eat well, sleep well, train well, and perform well. I feel like the most challenging part of competing is maintaining my confidence and my stress level. Now that I have completed my second semester at university, I have had more time to focus on my training recently. I think this should help with my overall performance at the Games.
British divers are singlehandedly the biggest contenders for my events. Some of them are recent Olympians and medalists.
All images: Ooi Tze Liang/Instagram