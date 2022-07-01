A media company for the modern age, Estilo Media are here to help your brand get noticed by all the right people

Founders of Estilo Media, Jasmine Cheung & Michelle Lee, are a dynamic duo with a visionary approach to building brands.

Friends for over a decade, Jasmine Cheung and Michelle Lee are two kindred spirits with a strong passion for communication. In 2015, the pair thought deeply about how they could use their skills to help others and took a chance to establish Estilo Media. The company was initially engaged in merchant sourcing operations. At the same time, the founders took time to develop their vision for the company while still heavily invested in their independent careers.

Jasmine continued to work in Public Relations, honing her skills in marketing and copywriting. Meanwhile, Michelle remained invested in the publishing industry, even producing content for radio and TV. “We were from two different channels of the same industry,” Jasmine mentions. With collectively more than 20 years of industry experience between them and a range of skills in their arsenal, they knew they had the building blocks to create something unique.

In 2019, Jasmine and Michelle took on a more active role, expanding on Estilo Media’s other services and solutions. Estilo Media would market itself as a modern media company. “When people think about media, they tend to think about traditional formats like print media and old-school public relations. We call ourselves a modern company because we’re actively moving to leverage the new forms of communication, which are largely digital platforms,” Jasmine explains.

Undoubtedly, the realm of social media alone has grown into an increasingly complex web. Facebook and Instagram no longer hold the monopoly as short-form video platforms like TikTok are changing the game. Even portals like LinkedIn have become a fixture among professionals to curate followers and connect to global networks.

Estilo Media is committed to helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and multinational corporations (MNCs) to navigate the fast-paced digital world and stay in touch with traditional brand development. “We are trying to combine these paths to create a hybrid solution that is customisable towards what our clients want and need to target the right audience,” Jasmine summarises.

Although Estilo Media initially aimed to create a presence and build brands for SMEs, Jasmine and Michelle were surprised to engage the business of large corporations, including Public Listed companies and government-linked bodies. The savvy storytellers knew it was time to extend Estilo Media’s services after talking to small business owners.

“We would hear them dissuade themselves from engaging our services, saying they were less than ideal because their businesses were not yet big enough. We would tell them that no company is too small to invest in PR, branding or marketing. Branding must start somewhere, and you don’t need to be a big corporation to work on your image,” Jasmine says. Today, Estilo Media offers solutions and smaller packages for SMEs and start-ups, adamant that branding and advertising are necessary to give your business an advantage.

Estilo Media has solid experience and an extensive network across all industries. Nurturing a robust and stable pool of clients, media and business affiliates, Estilo Media draws from a deep well of media and communication solutions. From social media, digital campaigns and market influencers, the company has a firm grasp of how to give your business the positive exposure it needs. Estilo Media’s services include advertising strategy and media planning, digital media and marketing, TV, radio, mainstream media and billboards, public relations, event management and content marketing.

At the height of the pandemic, Estilo Media grew exponentially, surging in business and team expansion as the team swelled from two to 20 people. “During the lockdown, we couldn’t go anywhere and had plenty of time to think, strategise, plan and expand our areas of interest for the company. When we were ready to test the market, we were pleasantly surprised to attract the interest that we did,” Jasmine mentions.

Moving with the times, Estilo Media had to adapt quickly to its expansion. Initial hires came through virtual interviews, with subsequent on-boarding, training and meetings taking place in a digital space. “It was a bit difficult at the beginning. Communications and PR is a people game, and not being able to meet them regularly was a big adjustment for us,” Jasmine comments. “Virtual brainstorming was also a real challenge,” Michelle adds.

Fortunately, Jasmine and Michelle knew what qualities they were looking for when building the perfect team. “We were looking for those with a lot of experience and emphasised the importance of being flexible, adaptive and a team player,” Jasmine mentions. Michelle agrees, “Our current team’s greatest asset is teamwork. We are like a family and blessed that the core team works so closely together.”

Jasmine shares Michelle’s sentiment. “Even though every company has its hierarchy, we have no interest in the old-fashioned attitude: ‘I say, and you do’. When we hire, we want people with different skills open to sharing their views. I have my area of expertise, as does Michelle, and it takes teamwork to combine those strengths. It can’t ever be a one-man-show that produces great results.”

For now, Estilo Media is a force to be reckoned with that remains on an upward trajectory, with its founders staying humble. They hope to continue focusing on building better relationships in PR and media communications. “The industry is changing every day,” Jasmine says. “We want to keep improving the quality of our services for our clients as we establish our brand.”

Discover how Estilo Media can help build your brand today at estilomedia.com