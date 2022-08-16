Alena Murang releases new music video influenced by her Dayak Kelabit ancestry

Alena Murang, who originally hails from Sarawak, is a Sape’ songstress and musician whose work typically reflects the traditional elements of the Dayak Kelabit people. She recently released her newest music video, “Put Burui”, in conjunction with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9th August.

Influenced by the lessons taught by her Dayak ancestors, the music video portrays how parallel Orang Ulu music and art are to the rainforest and rivers. The music video was filmed in Semadang, Sarawak.

“Put Burui” is a short film and music video based on the traditional Kenyah song used for the women’s hornbill dance. Whilst the dance moves play a significant role in the music video, instead of using the traditional hornbill feathers, ferns were used instead of Kirip (dancing feathers) to adorn the hands of the dancers in an effort to raise attention to biodiversity conservation.

With environmental sustainability in mind, most of Alena’s clothing worn in the music video are made from natural fibres, notably the red Pua Kumbu (Iban handwoven textile from natural fibres and natural dyes) top from Sarawakian designer Edric Ong, and a light brown top handwoven using Sarawak songket techniques by the Artisans of Tanoti, and not forgetting the dancers’ dresses made 100% from plant fibres.

Alena also wears accessories made of seeds and shell, by Sarawakian designer Edric Ong and Nasha Prive, and orang asli Temuan artist Leny Maknoh. These pieces were styled by Saerah Ridzuan of Styllar.

She explains, “The looks for Purut Burui MV are mainly inspired by mother nature. The colour palette consists of earthy hues that are visually present in the MV — shades of brown similar to the man-made nest, and textured rocks and sand by the river. Raw and organic materials like hemp, bemban, dalai beads, and wood are palpable in the adornment of accessories and outfits worn by Alena and the dancers. Alena has also donned two looks in white which represents pureness (of nature’s innocence) and the other in red as a symbol of nature’s ferocity for its survival, a colour that signifies strength and power.”







The music video was triumphed over by a team of Sarawakian youth, co-produced by Zass Puravida and Kanid Studio, under the direction of Daphne Charmain Thian. Speaking on the release of the music video, she says, “I was very nervous (as a first-time director). I had all these visions in my head. But I know that executing them would be different. It was a huge learning curve and I had to improvise and solve problems on the spot. There was a point where I had to step away to think on how to solve an issue due to weather, it was challenging. Would I do it again? Definitely, yes.”.

“I wanted to show Mother Nature in a way where we’re observing her like in a nature documentary. We’re the audience observing her, in her own realm. How she’s thriving without us on her own. She doesn’t need us but we in return need her”.

The importance of providing the youth with an outlet to express their creativity and love for the arts was important to Alena, and was further supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, which is also one of the funders for the music video.

In line with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Alena, a descendant of the Dayak Kelabit people has incessantly told the stories of her ancestors through her Sape’ music and art, so it was more than apt to release the music video on a day that acknowledges the contributions that indigenous people have made in the world we know today.

Speaking on the release of the Put Burui music video, Alena explains “Indigenous people around the world still have a particularly close relationship with the natural environment and growing up learning the sape’ and our cultural art forms of Kelabit and Kenyah people taught me about how much our rainforest, rivers, skies, gives us so much. It’s not only language, music and art we inherit, but we also inherit nature, and we need to look after it as a heirloom”.

The track itself is from Alena’s latest album, Sky Songs (2021), produced by Joshua Maran with the exceptional sounds of the flute by Niko Coyez and Alena on the Sape’.

Surrounded by the theme of the environment, Alena also worked with Bogus Merchandise to produce silk screen t-shirts by hand, as merchandise for the music video using second-hand t-shirts that were personally hand-picked by Alena. You can now order the Put Burui merchandise from the Bogus Merchandise website.

We recently spoke with Alena Murang on the creative process behind the video and what the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples means to her:

All images credit: Alena Murang