Alena Murang releases new music video influenced by her Dayak Kelabit ancestry

Alena Murang, who originally hails from Sarawak, is a Sape’ songstress and musician whose work typically reflects the traditional elements of the Dayak Kelabit people. She recently released her newest music video, “Put Burui”, in conjunction with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9th August.
Influenced by the lessons taught by her Dayak ancestors, the music video portrays how parallel Orang Ulu music and art are to the rainforest and rivers. The music video was filmed in Semadang, Sarawak.
“Put Burui” is a short film and music video based on the traditional Kenyah song used for the women’s hornbill dance. Whilst the dance moves play a significant role in the music video, instead of using the traditional hornbill feathers, ferns were used instead of Kirip (dancing feathers) to adorn the hands of the dancers in an effort to raise attention to biodiversity conservation.
With environmental sustainability in mind, most of Alena’s clothing worn in the music video are made from natural fibres, notably the red Pua Kumbu (Iban handwoven textile from natural fibres and natural dyes) top from Sarawakian designer Edric Ong, and a light brown top handwoven using Sarawak songket techniques by the Artisans of Tanoti, and not forgetting the dancers’ dresses made 100% from plant fibres.
Alena also wears accessories made of seeds and shell, by Sarawakian designer Edric Ong and Nasha Prive, and orang asli Temuan artist Leny Maknoh. These pieces were styled by Saerah Ridzuan of Styllar.
She explains, “The looks for Purut Burui MV are mainly inspired by mother nature. The colour palette consists of earthy hues that are visually present in the MV — shades of brown similar to the man-made nest, and textured rocks and sand by the river. Raw and organic materials like hemp, bemban, dalai beads, and wood are palpable in the adornment of accessories and outfits worn by Alena and the dancers. Alena has also donned two looks in white which represents pureness (of nature’s innocence) and the other in red as a symbol of nature’s ferocity for its survival, a colour that signifies strength and power.”
The music video was triumphed over by a team of Sarawakian youth, co-produced by Zass Puravida and Kanid Studio, under the direction of Daphne Charmain Thian. Speaking on the release of the music video, she says, “I was very nervous (as a first-time director). I had all these visions in my head. But I know that executing them would be different. It was a huge learning curve and I had to improvise and solve problems on the spot. There was a point where I had to step away to think on how to solve an issue due to weather, it was challenging. Would I do it again? Definitely, yes.”.
“I wanted to show Mother Nature in a way where we’re observing her like in a nature documentary. We’re the audience observing her, in her own realm. How she’s thriving without us on her own. She doesn’t need us but we in return need her”.
The importance of providing the youth with an outlet to express their creativity and love for the arts was important to Alena, and was further supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, which is also one of the funders for the music video.
In line with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Alena, a descendant of the Dayak Kelabit people has incessantly told the stories of her ancestors through her Sape’ music and art, so it was more than apt to release the music video on a day that acknowledges the contributions that indigenous people have made in the world we know today.
Speaking on the release of the Put Burui music video, Alena explains “Indigenous people around the world still have a particularly close relationship with the natural environment and growing up learning the sape’ and our cultural art forms of Kelabit and Kenyah people taught me about how much our rainforest, rivers, skies, gives us so much. It’s not only language, music and art we inherit, but we also inherit nature, and we need to look after it as a heirloom”.
The track itself is from Alena’s latest album, Sky Songs (2021), produced by Joshua Maran with the exceptional sounds of the flute by Niko Coyez and Alena on the Sape’.
Surrounded by the theme of the environment, Alena also worked with Bogus Merchandise to produce silk screen t-shirts by hand, as merchandise for the music video using second-hand t-shirts that were personally hand-picked by Alena. You can now order the Put Burui merchandise from the Bogus Merchandise website.
We recently spoke with Alena Murang on the creative process behind the video and what the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples means to her:
All images credit: Alena Murang
Put Burui, in Kenyah language, means Burui’s Blowpipe (sumpit Burui), Burui is a man’s name. This sape’ tune for centuries has been to accompany the women’s hornbill dance.
I wanted the music video to show two things- the first is our dance. Before I started learning sape’ at the age of ten, when I was six I was learning our ngarang (our dance). My cousins and I were part of a small pioneering project with the Wildlfie Conservation Society, to use white turkey feathers which we painted to imitate hornbill feathers.
For Put Burui music video, a vision I had for years came to life, which was using plants instead of feathers as our kirip. Hornbills are beautiful creatures that are facing extinction. We also reimagined the clothes, working with designers Edric Ong and Tanoti for a wardrobe made of natural fibres and handwoven items. As with most outfits I wear, every piece of clothing has a story.
The second motivation of the music video is to communicate the close relationship that the Dayak people have with Nature. Every single one of our songs, dance, motifs, stories, even our own Kelabit names, come from our rainforests.
Rivers are our life blood, so in this video it was so important for us to show the space where our identities are rooted and where our songs are borne – the rivers and the rainforests.
As with everything I do, I’m very hands-on in the process and the vision, and I love collaborating with others. I always say that these projects, though they bear my name, are a platform for other creatives to share their own narratives and creations.
For this particular video, I had the idea for an overall concept and reached out to Daphne, as I was looking for a female director based in Sarawak. (You’d be surprised how difficult it is to come across a female director in Sarawak).
Daphne and I fleshed out the ideas and direction. My company worked with together with Kuching-based production house Zass Puravida on the production side, and as always, I communicated our vision to Saerah Ridzuan head stylist at Styllar, who put together the looks.
For me, as an artist and also as a representative of the community, I feel it’s important that every aspect is intentional and has a story behind it, so that’s how and why I work closely in most of the areas of film.
International Day of the World’s Indigenous People to me is a celebration of indigenous cultures, and this celebration includes a reminder of how close our relationship is with the natural environment.
All across Malaysia there are orang asli groups that are not known by the average Malaysian, and some that are not even formally recognised in the Constitution. This is a day where we can shine, and as minorities, have our voices and cultures be heard and shared. I truly believe that when we learn about each other’s cultures and traditions with open hearts, the world will be a better place.
