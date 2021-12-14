If the weddings of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are any indication, people are fixated on royalty.

Luckily for fans of the blue-blooded, Instagram has made keeping up with their lives just a tad easier. Welcome to the world of modern royalty, where younger generations have no qualms about sharing the ins-and-outs of life as society’s upper crust.

Ahead, we beckon you to take a tantalising glimpse into the lives of the most talked-about Asian royals, who use social media to advocate for their causes, showcase their wardrobes, or simply to share about their lives. Hit the ‘follow’ button. You know you want to.

Asian Royals to follow on Instagram

1. Princess Ezurin Khyra

The words ‘crazy rich Asians’ have nothing on Princess Ezurin Khyra — once married to Tunku Dato’ Yaacob Khyra of Negeri Sembilan royalty, the socialite lives life largely by way of high fashion.

Her feed is a treasure trove of glamorous #ootds — the former princess is bold in her wardrobe choices, mixing the work of emerging designers and big-name fashion houses.

Of course, a woman so glamorous is blessed with an equally elite social circle of other blue bloods, celebrities — she counts Lionel Richies and Kim Kardashian among her friends — and fashion designers.

What might also surprise you is that Ezurin is a proud mother of five, all of which she has enviably close relationships.

2. Samantha Richelle

While they might be friends, Filipina social media star Samantha Richelle keeps her royal background low profile next to Princess Ezurin — it’s not widely known that she is the daughter of Brunei’s Prince Jefri Bolkiah. Richelle has an eponymous streetwear label and was recently in international TV series Almost Paradise.

The down-to-earth beau is known for her edgy style that’s amplified by her tattoos, and sometimes provocative photos.

But despite your initial impressions, Richelle is a family woman who’s not shy to share about her devotion to her family. She frequently posts about her son named Myles that she dotes on.

3. Tengku Iman Afzan

The daughter of the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang is a classic beauty; she’s blessed with an impressive height and model-esque looks of large doe eyes and long raven hair.

Her feed is a combination of photos at family gatherings with her husband Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad Bin Almarhum Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Abdullah and son, as well as her appearances at charity events and outings with her equally prolific sisters.

As a young and modern princess, Tengku Iman proves that she’s adept at balancing her royal duties with the trimmings of modern family life.

4. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana

Unfortunately for fans of Princess Sirivannavari, she does not have a public page on Instagram — you can, however, get to know her more through this interview with Prestige Thailand. The Princess is vocal about Thailand being rich in resources and creatives. As the designer of her popular namesake label, she herself is one of them.

While you won’t be able to follow her personal page, following her label’s feed gives you an inside look into her personal style and creative process.

5. Prince Abdul Mateen

Unarguably the most popular of the Asian royals here, Brunei’s Prince Charming is no stranger to the world. The blue-blooded bachelor has a a loyal following online (he now has 2.3 million followers on Instagram) and in real life.

The fourth son of the Sultan of Brunei by his second wife Puan Mariam Binte Abdul Aziz, Prince Mateen shares about his royal and military duties, holidays in tropical destinations and fitness regimes.

Prince Mateen is a lieutenant in the Bruneian army, and has a Master of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from the University of London.

Follow him to see how he lives life as a young royal, juggling his duties with overseeing Jab Gym, a fitness studio that he recently founded.

6. Maharaja Padmanabh Singh

The 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur is a young maharaja, and a dapper dresser. The 21-year-old gained global fame when he accompanied Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, to her debutante ball.

As a national polo player, Singh is lauded for being the one who revived the sport. He was captain of the Indian team, and competed against England for the the first time in over sixty years.

A regular face at elite events all over the world, Singh became the first Indian royal to walk for a big name label when he modelled for Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2019 show.

7. Princess Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu

Princess Hayu of Yogyakarta is not your average princess. For starters, the fourth daughter of Sultan Hamengkubuwana X of Yogyakarta is part of what the international media are calling “the feminist revolution”. Her eldest sister is said to be the next in line to the throne, a shocking possibility for a monarchy that has seen generations of male rulers.

A look at her Instagram profile will confirm this, as she writes “helping ancient traditions going high tech” in her bio.

Princess Hayu is a symbol of Java’s changing gender roles, as she was a game producer for GameLoft and serves as chief of the IT and department affairs department in the palace. Her active career and role in royal affairs is an inspiration for women in the kingdom, who’ve traditionally taken a backseat to men.

This article first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.