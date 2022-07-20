Azran Osman-Rani on transcending the mental trials of the Ironman 70.3 race in Desaru

Azran Osman-Rani requires no introduction. As a key player in the mental health services in Malaysia, Azran is known across the region as the industrious co-founder of Naluri, an author, and a serious triathlete.

Soon, he is set to return to the races, and more specifically, the Ironman 70.3 race in Desaru. After two years of postponement, you can bet that this avid triathlete is raring to go. However, his outing to Desaru will not only see him arriving as an Ironman competitor.

He’s also sharing his tale of triumph over adversity at the inaugural Bonfire Legends at One&Only Desaru Coast on the 22 July 2022. Under the stars and on the shores of the pristine beach, Azran is set to host a fireside conversation with guests on defying the odds. The event is a curated series of exclusive evenings that introduces guests to new perspectives from visionaries across different fields.

For those not in the know, Azran had a dreadful accident while in training for the Ironman Langkawi back in 2018, where he sustained head injuries and multiple limb fractures. While many would have been rendered incapacitated after such tragedy, Azran, through sheer strength of will and determination, recovered in just six months and completed the race in under six hours.

Fast forward to four years, he’s setting his sights on the upcoming Ironman race. While the pandemic has put a damper on many of our plans — Azran’s included — he’s not throwing in the towel. Instead, this CEO-slash-author is going at it with fresh eyes, especially now that he’s racing in a new age group. Although he’s ageing up into this new class, Azran is equipped with the psychological tools that the younger ones may not have up their sleeves.

Read on to discover the cognitive tools he employs for the race — as well as other aspects of his life.