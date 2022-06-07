Beauty queen Francisca Luhong James on how she celebrates Hari Gawai

Selamat Hari Gawai to Malaysians celebrating this auspicious occasion! This year, PrestigeOnline Malaysia speaks to Miss Universe Malaysia 2020, Francisca Luhong James.

In 2021, Malaysia was not able to carry out the 2021 Miss Universe Malaysia competition due to the pandemic — resulting in a withdrawal at the 70th Miss Universe pageant. However, this year things are definitely looking up — the Top 15 Finalists are inching closer to the gala event where 2022’s Miss Universe Malaysia is set to be crowned.

As the first Dayak woman to win the title of Miss Universe Malaysia, Francisca’s identity set her apart from the contestants back in 2020. In fact, she was the only finalist from Sarawak. In celebration of the momentous occasion, we speak to the beauty queen herself to see how she marks the day with her loved ones.

Also known as Gawai Dayak, the day is celebrated annually as both a social and religious occasion, as a thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest and to mark the new farming season. Days before Hari Gawai, everyone will be busy with tidying up and decorating their houses to welcome guests, visiting the graves of loved ones, paddy drying and milling, as well as preparing food for the festivities. At least one month before the thanksgiving day, the traditional Dayak liquor tuak (rice wine) is brewed.

At dinner, the family sits down for dinner in the gallery area of the longhouse, with each family member contributing to the mix. Like many other family occasions, the best festive dishes and delicacies take centre stage.

After the meal, the celebration becomes less formal. Now, a tree of life or ranyai is erected at the centre of the gallery. Performances of the ngajat dance, sword dance (bepencha) or self-defence martial art (bekuntau) take place around the tree of life.

Celebrations may last for a month, with a closing ceremony to mark its end where a miring ceremony mat (bidai) is rolled back by each family within the longhouse. Today, beauty queen Francisca Luhong James shares how she celebrates the festival.