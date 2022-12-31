Brad Pitt’s net worth: Expensive things the Hollywood A-lister owns and more

With such huge successes, it’s only natural for a star worth his salt to have quite a big bank balance. Here’s looking Brad Pitt’s net worth.

Brad Pitt’s Babylon has released in theatres today and it’s certainly a treat for movie buffs, fans, and viewers alike. The actor whose charm is unparalleled is all set to treat movie enthusiasts with his latest outing alongside Margot Robbie. With the comedy drama hitting the cinemas, let’s look at what makes Brad Pitt, the bankable actor that he is. From delivering hits like Mr. and Mrs. Smith to raking Academy Awards for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt is a force to reckon with. Not only is he one of the leading men in Hollywood, the star has also dabbled in skincare, with a line of his own.

The Moneyball actor who bought D.L. James House in California earlier this year before his movie Bullet Train’s release for a whopping USD 40 million has quite some investments in his portfolio. Luxurious properties are just a part of the extravaganza that holds his posh fort of expensive things. All said and done, according to several media reports, Brad Pitt’s net worth is estimated to be about USD 300 million. Brand endorsements, architectural properties, production house are some of the many things that add to the 59-year-old star’s net worth.

Brad Pitt net worth: String of lavish things he owns

Magnificent Real Estates: From L.A. to France

Brad Pitt has an impressive real estate portfolio to boast of. Although several of his properties have been sold following his two divorces with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie respectively, majority of his properties remain. Pitt is the owner of a mansion in Los Feliz which he purchased from actor Cassandra Peterson. Pitt paid USD 1.7 million in 1994 and made additions to this residential property by expanding the compound and adding a few more structures. The mansion boasts of a large swimming pool, tennis pavilion, and a skate park among many other stunning things. A quick trivia – it is haunted.

Brad Pitt has another property located near Santa Barbara which he used as a vacation retreat earlier. He splashed out USD 4 million for this oceanfront, 11-acre holiday property. The home, located near Gaviota State Park, is still in his possession. Pitt is fascinated with history and architecture and that explained his USD 8.4 million purchase in Malibu. He had a mid-century modern bachelor pad nestled between Point Mugu State Park and the sea. The 4, 088 square feet dwelling has four-bedrooms and bathrooms, three fireplaces, a tennis court, and a private cove. He told the property to Ellen DeGenres for USD 12 million in 2011.

Pitt went all out while he was married to Angelina Jolie. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star bought a villa in the French countryside named Château Miraval, worth USD 60 million. He also purchased a private villa in Mallorca, Spain. While the French property is disputed following his divorce with Jolie in 2019, the winery estate within the Château Miraval has now gone to the latter.

His latest purchase includes a new residence in Carmel which he bought for USD 40 million. The place is home to other celebrities including Doris Day, Joan Fontain, and many more.

Earnings from movies and production house

Pitt is a successful Hollywood star and that reflects in his body of work and the number zeroes that comes attached in the paycheck. As per several reports, Brad charged a hefty USD 20 million for his last film Bullet Train. That said, it’s only fair to say that he charges above and beyond that number. For those who aren’t aware, the Babylon star is also a successful producer and mints money through his production ventures as well. Three of his movies that won the Best Pictures in the Oscars were produced by his production house – Plan B Entertainment. He started this business with his former wife Jennifer Aniston and movie producer Brad Grey but following his divorce and Grey’s departure, he alone emerged as the only shareholder.

Businesses: From hospitality sector to the beauty & grooming industry

Brad Pitt’s love for architecture has played a major role in deciding his investments. On that note, Pitt was once interested in starting a hotel business while he was vacationing in Croatia. While it’s said that he invested USD 2.5 million in building a complex, nothing more is known about the project in recent times.

He recently shifted his gaze to the beauty industry and launched his skincare line named Le Domaine. The skincare line, which is touted to be gender neutral, is developed in partnership with the Perrin family, the winemakers behind Château Pitt’s Miraval wine.

Move over cars, Pitt’s Superyacht is here

Brad Pitt along with his ex-wife Jolie purchased a superyacht for an astounding USD 322 million. If you find this piece of news to be shocking, then this will have you in a fix. Pitt spent an additional USD 200,000 to adorn the superyacht.

His fleet of cars is not as spectacular as his superyacht but is nonetheless impressive. Lexus GS350 F-Sport, Tesla Model S, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, BMW Hydrogen 7, and Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition are few of the vehicles that adorn his garage. It also boasts of remarkable two-wheelers.

Luxurious Timepieces

The Hollywood actor has an impressive collection of chronometers. From Patek Phillippe Nautilus 5711 which was gifted by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie to a limited edition of Cartier’s – Cartier Tank A Guichet, Pitt’s watch collection is envious.

Brad Pitt is surely a connoisseur of fine things and that is evident from his purchases over time.

