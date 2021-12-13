K-pop boy band BTS nab nine trophies at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

BTS emerged as the biggest winners at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), sweeping a total of nine trophies including four grand prizes.

The band was awarded named artist of the year, worldwide icon of the year, album of the year (BE) and song of the year (Butter). They also won best music video, best male group, best dance performance male, worldwide fans’ choice top10 and TikTok favorite moment.

This is the third consecutive year that the popular K-pop boyband scored all four top honours at MAMA.



BTS was not present at the ceremony in Paju City, South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, due to updates in self-quarantine requirements after they returned from their United States concerts earlier this month.

In a recorded message, they told fans, “This year, we endeavoured to make various musical attempts in order to create sound that could console and empower people who are enduring a hard time. We’re grateful that the music in which we poured our hearts is being enjoyed and empathized by others.”

The 2021 Mnet Asia Music Awards was themed “Make Some Noise” and included performances from K-pop stars such as aespa, ATEEZ, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, INI, ITZY, JO1, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, TXT, NCT U, Wanna One, and Show Me the Money 10.

Other special performers included Ed Sheeran, ITZY and Heo Sung Tae, Lee Hyori and “Street Woman Fighter,” as well as an opening performance with Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, TXT’s Yeonjun, ITZY’s Yeji, aespa’s Karina, and ENHYPEN’s Heeseung.

Here is the full list of winners at 2021 MAMA:

TikTok Artist of the Year: BTS

TikTok Song of the Year: BTS for ‘Butter’

TikTok Album of the Year: BTS for ‘BE’

Best New Male Artist: ENHYPEN

Best New Female Artist: aespa

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: TWICE

Best Male Artist: BAEKHYUN

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Dance Performance Solo: ROSÉ for ‘On The Ground’

Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS for ‘Butter’

Best Dance Performance Female Group: aespa for ‘Next Level’

Best Vocal Performance: IU for ‘Celebrity’

Best OST: Jo Jung Suk for ‘I Like You’ (Hospital Playlist Season 2)

Best Collaboration: AKMU & IU for ‘Nakka’

Best HipHop & Urban Music: Ash Island for ‘Melody’

Best Band Performance: JANNABI

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10:

BTS

Enhypen

Lisa

NCT 127

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

Twice