Celebrities who got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day

Whether going down on one knee with a ring or taking your partner to an exotic place for a destination wedding, 14 February creates the perfect atmosphere to make such moments eternal, just like it has for some of our favourite celebrity couples who got married on Valentine’s Day.

Therefore, for those looking for a date to get hitched and say, “I do”, the day of love does much more than give an opportunity to up your Valentine’s Day romance game.

And, if you are thinking it is cliché and cheesy to get engaged or married on 14 February day, then you must think again and seek inspiration from the celebrities who chose this day to embark on a new journey of love and friendship.

Some of these celebrities, to make their Valentine’s Day special, went to great lengths or heights, literally, to pop the question mid-air or plan a lavish wedding at a picturesque location.

Here are some celebrity couples who got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

In 2019, Bloom got engaged to pop star Perry. According to Hello! Magazine, The Lord of the Rings actor had a romantic plan in place, involving a helicopter ride, champagne, a ring and a family dinner at the end. And he executed it to perfection except for a slight comical stumble.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

The Desperado actress wed François-Henri Pinault, a French businessman and billionaire, in the Saint Germain town hall Paris in 2009 and followed it up with another ceremony in Italy. The lovely couple has a daughter named Valentina, who was born in 2007.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

The British actor got married to theatre director Sophie Hunter in 2015. The couple was already expecting their first child and became parents to a baby boy the same year. They named him Christopher. In 2017 and 2019, Hunter had two more sons, Hal and Finn, respectively.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

Among the celebrity couples who got married on Valentine’s Day include Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid who got hitched in 1991 and welcomed their son Jack in 1992. However, the couple announced their divorce in 2001 when Ryan was filming for Proof of Life.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Actor Taylor Kinney surprised singer-songwriter Lady Gaga with a heart-shaped ring in 2015 and got engaged but called it quits in 2016.

Marko Jaric and Adriana Lima

The model and the former NBA player exchanged vows in 2009 and have two daughters — Valentina Lima Jaric and Sienna Lima Jaric. In 2007, Lima and Jaric were introduced by a common acquaintance. While her Serbian boyfriend was a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time, the beauty was making her mark with Victoria’s Secret. The pair divorced in 2016.

Prince and Mayte Garcia

American dancer Mayte Garcia married “Purple Rain” singer Prince in 1996 at a lavish church ceremony in Minneapolis. It was like a childhood fantasy coming to reality for Garcia because when she was nine years old, she had told her mother that she would either marry Prince or Luis. However, the two got divorced in June 2000.

Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein

Actress Sharon Stone tied the knot with American journalist Phil Bronstein on Valentine’s Day in 1998 but divorced in 2004. The former couple is parents to their adopted son named Roan, whose custody after divorce is reserved by Bronstein, while Stone has permission to visit him monthly.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

The Star Wars actor popped the question to Calista Flockhart in 2009, and they got married the following year in a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Golden Globe Awards 2002 is where the Star Wars actor and the former Ally McBeal star first met. Ford also adopted Flockhart’s son, Liam, after the marriage.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

Another celebrity couple who go married on Valentine’s Day is Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler. The iconic singer got engaged to production assistant Rutler in 2014. Although the couple still is unmarried, they are parents to daughter Summer Rain Rutler. The “Fighter” singer and MasterClass executive began dating in 2010 when the former was going through a divorce with Jordan Bratman.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee

The Fast and Furious star, Tyrese Gibson, secretly married Samantha Lee Gibson in 2017. In 2015, social worker Lee and Gibson connected through mutual pals. However, the pair separated in December 2020. In January 2021, Lee expressed her opinions about her marriage’s collapse on social media, saying she tried her best to patch things up. They are parents to Soraya, a two-year-old daughter.

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber

The Wedding Crashers star proposed to Kyla Weber in 2009 with a four–carat diamond ring. The lovely couple wed in a secret ceremony on 2 January 2010, in Lake Forest, Illinois, following a brief engagement. The couple is blessed with two daughters — Locklyn Kyla Vaughn and Vernon Lindsay Vaughn.

(Main and featured image credit: Christina Aguilera/ @xtina/ Instagram)