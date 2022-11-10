Chris Evans: 14 of his most popular movies

Who doesn’t love Chris Evans? His warm personality easily comes through from the screen and his many movie roles.

He’s not bad on the eyes either. In fact, PEOPLE magazine crowned the Captain America star as 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive, placing him on their November cover. Previous title holders include actors Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson.

Owing to Chris Evans’ charismatic persona, he can be easily spotted among a galaxy of stars at any red-carpet event or during on-screen appearances. And now, the American actor has officially been added to the constellation of the hottest men, which also give us a reason to re-watch some classic Chris Evans movies.

The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ tag for Evans isn’t a surprise. The Hollywood heartthrob has truly become one of the most famous faces in the world of cinema over the past decade, thanks to his portrayal as the World War II-era superhero who lives to fight evil in the modern world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

However, even outside of the career-defining role, Evans has under his belt noteworthy performances that not only underline his sexiness but also shows that he is much more than just good looks.

The hottest roles that Chris Evans has played over the years:

Not Another Teen Movie

Genre: Comedy

Directed by: Joel Gallen

Other cast members: Chyler Leigh, Jaime Pressly, Eric Christian Olsen

Release date: 14 December

Synopsis: At a typical American high school, ‘popular jock’ Jake Wyler (Evans) decides he will transform ‘ugly girl’ Janey Briggs (Leigh) into the prom queen. However, some other stereotypical characters try to stop him.

Evans’ hot factor: The film, one of the earliest of Chris Evans’ movies, is a parody of all teen movies churned by Hollywood in the 1990s. And Evans looks incredibly hot as Jake.

The Perfect Score

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Directed by: Brian Robbins

Other cast members: Scarlett Johansson, Erika Christensen, Bryan Greenberg, Darius Miles, Leonardo Nam

Release date: 30 January 2004

Synopsis: Six high school students led by Kyle (Evans) hatch a daring plan to get the perfect SAT score. The ploy was to steal answers to the examinations by breaking into a regional office of the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

Evans’ hot factor: Here is Evans as another student who cares about his friends and takes a massive risk. His dreamy-eyed look opposite Erika Christensen’s character Anna Ross will have you wish to be cast in the film as Evans’ love interest.

Fantastic Four

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Tim Story

Other cast members: Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon

Release date: 8 July 2005

Synopsis: Five astronauts go into space to study cosmic radiation, but an accident results in them gaining superpowers. One of them, Doctor Victor Von Doom (McMahon), has nefarious purposes.

Evans’ hot factor: The actor shines in his first superhero role and has a way with women. His character, Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, uses his ability to literally set his body on fire and fly, yet be unharmed, to garner attention. Though Fantastic Four isn’t an MCU film and was not appreciated by critics, it did well at the box office.

The Nanny Diaries

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

Other cast members: Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney, Paul Giamatti, Nicholas Art

Release date: 24 August 2007

Synopsis: A young college graduate, Annie (Johansson), is hired as a nanny for a wealthy New York family. She now has to deal with a brat and the eccentricities of the family while trying to cope with her feelings for a “Harvard Hottie” (Evans).

Evans’ hot factor: Evans’ character is actually called “Harvard Hottie” throughout the film. If that is not enough, the fact that two of the sexiest people in Hollywood are paired opposite each other makes this film a must-watch for their fans — at least of the sexiest man alive.

The Losers

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Sylvain White

Other cast members: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldaña, Idris Elba

Release date: 23 April 2010

Synopsis: A group of CIA operatives led by Franklin Clay (Morgan) decide to go up against their own organisation after they are betrayed and left for dead. The team comprises Jake Jensen (Evans), William Roque (Elba) and a local named Aisha al-Fadhil (Saldaña).

Evans’ hot factor: Evans plays a hacker — a nerd wearing glasses, a tie, plain shirts and sporting a goatee; despite which, the actor is just as good to look at.

“I don’t really get to play guys who are awkward and uncomfortable at times in certain situations, so it’s fun to play him,” Evans told MTV ahead of the film’s release.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Directed by: Edgar Wright

Other cast members: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin

Release date: 13 August 2010

Synopsis: Scott Pilgrim (Cera), a young musician in Toronto, wants to win the love of his life — Ramona Flowers (Winstead). However, he has to first get past her seven evil exes, one of whom is Hollywood actor Lucas Lee (Evans).

Evans’ hot factor: Although Evans has a minor role in the film, it is enough for his die-heart fans to drool over his cool-guy looks.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Joe Johnston

Other cast members: Hayley Atwell, Hugo Weaving, Tommy Lee Jones, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Stanley Tucci

Release date: 22 July 2011

Synopsis: Steve Rogers aka Captain America must prevent a Johann Schmidt aka Red Skull (Weaving), the head of the terrorist organisation Hydra, from destroying the Allied forces and the world during World War II.

Evans’ hot factor: One of the most iconic scenes in the film is when a skinny Steve Rogers emerges (shirtless!) from the super-soldier experimental chamber with a muscular physique.

Evans has played the Marvel superhero with the iconic shield and high morals in a total of 11 films. This was the first and the one that turned him into a global superstar. No wonder, for many fans, this is the most special among all of Chris Evans’ movies.

Snowpiercer

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

Directed by: Bong Joon-ho

Other cast members: Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah-sung, John Hurt, Ed Harris

Release date: 11 July 2014 (Internet)

Synopsis: In a dystopian world where the Earth has been thrust into a new Ice Age, an unstoppable train becomes the staging ground of a class revolution led by Curtis Everett (Evans).

Evans’ hot factor: Evans carries off the world-weary, rugged look of his character with as much ease as he flaunts his sharp, shaven jawline in some movies. The film was universally hailed by critics and fans alike. To many, the film marks Evans’ best performance outside of his Captain America image.

Before We Go

Genre: Romance, Drama

Directed by: Chris Evans

Other cast members: Alice Eve

Release date: 21 July 2015

Synopsis: Two complete strangers meet by chance in Manhattan where both are stuck. They learn about each other over the course of a single night.

Evans’ hot factor: The actor made his directorial debut with this film. Though it didn’t work with audiences or critics, Evans keeps the charisma high through the scenes with his oh-so-endearing eyes, perfect hair and smart stubble.

Gifted

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Marc Webb

Other cast members: Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer

Release date: 12 April 2017

Synopsis: Frank (Evans) is a single man who takes it upon himself to give his maths prodigy niece, Mary (Grace), a normal upbringing. However, his estranged mother, Evelyn (Duncan), wants custody of the gifted child.

Evans’ hot factor: Gifted is where Evans plays an ordinary man. Neither is there any superpower involved nor is his character someone who leads an affluent lifestyle. However, even those simple shirts and T-shirts look incredibly good on him.

Avengers: Infinity War

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Other cast members: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin

Release date: 27 April 2018

Synopsis: Thanos (Brolin) goes on his world-ending mission of acquiring all six infinity stones. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and other superheroes must do all they can to stop him.

Evans’ hot factor: There is a scene in the film where Steve Rogers aka Captain America looks at Thor and remarks, “New haircut?” Thor, with his characteristic cocky humour, replies, “Noticed you’ve copied my beard.” That beard was certainly one of the style highlights for MCU fans in Infinity War — one of the most expensive films ever made. The scene was also remarkable because Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth, a former holder of the Sexiest Man Alive mantle.

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Directed by: Gideon Raff

Other cast members: Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Ben Kingsley

Release date: 31 July 2019

Synopsis: The story is inspired by a real-life rescue mission mounted by Israel for Ethiopian Jewish refugees in Sudan in the early 1980s.

Evans’ hot factor: The actor plays Mossad agent Ari Levinson brilliantly. He looked perfect as a spy from the 1980s, with slightly long hair, a thicker beard and age-appropriate wear (or not, you tell us!). His performance, too, was noteworthy, especially in action scenes where he excels, anyway.

Knives Out



Genre: Crime, Mystery, Comedy

Directed by: Rian Johnson

Other cast members: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

Release date: 27 November 2019

Synopsis: Private detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is hired to investigate the death of Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), a wealthy novelist. However, there are many secrets that his eccentric family is keeping from the detective.

Evans’ hot factor: Yes, Craig, who is one of the world’s highest paid actors, was at the centre of all the attention the film received and the accolades that came its way. However, Evans wore the most stylish sweaters, shades, mufflers and coats, looking absolutely dashing in every frame, while he dished out his on-screen nastiness towards the other characters.

The Gray Man

Genre: Action, Thriller

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Other cast members: Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton

Release date: 22 July 2022 (Internet)

Synopsis: An extremely skilled CIA operative known only as Six (Gosling) uncovers a dark secret about the agency. In an attempt for a cover-up, the CIA tasks a psychopathic former agent, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), to get Six. Lloyd places a bounty on Six, which lures international assassins.

Evans’ hot factor: Evans sporting a Chevron-style moustache and going up against Gucci guy Gosling? There can simply be nothing better for fans of the sexiest men alive.

