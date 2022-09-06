Chryseis Tan announces her second pregnancy on social media

Lumi Beauty and The Curate Group’s Chryseis Tan recently surprised her followers with a special announcement: her second pregnancy.
She took to Instagram to share the news (clad in a chic black glittery dress, no less), to show off her 19-week bump. The heart-warming post was captioned, “Can’t hide you any longer.”
The recent months have been a whirlwind of festivity for the soon-to-be mother of two. In early July, she and her husband, SM Faliq Nasimuddin, commemorated their fourth anniversary with a throwback video of them dancing to a live performance by English boy band Blue.
Later that same month, the happy couple celebrated their firstborn Arianna Kyla‘s second birthday with a spectacular bash — watch the video below to catch them in action.
Chryseis also expanded her homegrown beauty line by introducing the Bakuchiol Skydew Cloud Moisturiser, the fourth skincare item to join the range. Lumi Beauty is a favourite among local skincare aficionados and the Vitamin Glow Super Serum has already garnered over 700 five-star reviews.
Upon the successful launch, the trio went on a trip across the United States to Utah, (where they stayed in uber-luxury hotel Amangiri), Las Vegas, and Napa Valley, before making a stop at Disneyland California.
Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin are expected to welcome their new bundle of joy in the earlier months of 2023, and we wish the soon-to-be parents of two all the best and hope for safe and easy delivery.
Featured and hero images credit: Chryseis Tan/Instagram