Chryseis Tan announces her second pregnancy on social media

Lumi Beauty and The Curate Group’s Chryseis Tan recently surprised her followers with a special announcement: her second pregnancy.

She took to Instagram to share the news (clad in a chic black glittery dress, no less), to show off her 19-week bump. The heart-warming post was captioned, “Can’t hide you any longer.”

SM Faliq Nasimuddin and Chryseis Tan after announcing their pregnancy. Image credit: Chryseis Tan/Instagram

The recent months have been a whirlwind of festivity for the soon-to-be mother of two. In early July, she and her husband, SM Faliq Nasimuddin, commemorated their fourth anniversary with a throwback video of them dancing to a live performance by English boy band Blue.

Later that same month, the happy couple celebrated their firstborn Arianna Kyla‘s second birthday with a spectacular bash — watch the video below to catch them in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♕ Chryseis Tan ♕ 陈雪铃 (@chrystan_x)

Chryseis also expanded her homegrown beauty line by introducing the Bakuchiol Skydew Cloud Moisturiser, the fourth skincare item to join the range. Lumi Beauty is a favourite among local skincare aficionados and the Vitamin Glow Super Serum has already garnered over 700 five-star reviews.

Upon the successful launch, the trio went on a trip across the United States to Utah, (where they stayed in uber-luxury hotel Amangiri), Las Vegas, and Napa Valley, before making a stop at Disneyland California.

Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin are expected to welcome their new bundle of joy in the earlier months of 2023, and we wish the soon-to-be parents of two all the best and hope for safe and easy delivery.

Featured and hero images credit: Chryseis Tan/Instagram