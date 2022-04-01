Cover story: Ally Mukhriz shares thoughtful reflections on living in the spotlight

It may come as a surprise to some to learn that Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, better known as Ally, is your quintessential millennial on the path of self-discovery.

Despite growing up in the spotlight, this grounded 26-year-old remains humble about her status, acknowledging that her upbringing within a family of political elites has come with unique privileges and challenges.

Regardless, the young influencer is charting an independent course armed with a strong worldview. In early 2020, Ally tied the knot with the love of her life Ezran Daud Cheah in a jubilant ceremony just before the pandemic struck. Her husband remains a strong pillar of support, with Ally noting that married life has not altered their dynamic or changed the romance.

“The best way to describe our marriage is that it feels like having an extended sleepover with your best friend. When COVID-19 shut down the country, we were back from our honeymoon. It was a change of pace, but we weathered it together,” Ally Mukhriz shares before adding, “I believe you grow with the person you’re with.”

In terms of her career, Ally is fond of roles where she can flex her creative muscles. The married pair is preparing to launch a business together, which is currently in its infancy. “We’re designing leisurewear – comfortable clothing that you would wear at home or out with your friends. I am pushing to build something for myself and in my name,” Ally elaborates.

Ally Mukhriz believes people should enjoy what they like when it comes to fashion. “Trends change very quickly, so if you like something, stick to it. At some point, it’s going to come back in style,” she says. “Do as I say, not as I do,” admits Ally, having teased a friend in university for their love of bell-bottoms. “But look at me now, I’m wearing flared bottoms every day! Don’t ever let anyone shame you into giving up something you love.”

A trend that inspires the young creative today is bold eye shadow looks. “Thanks to Euphoria, I’m really into bright eye shadow looks for the moment. If I could work with eye shadow like that, I would be wearing wild styles daily. To me, Euphoria is a great source for fashion and makeup inspiration.”

In terms of aesthetic preferences, Ally Mukhriz admits that her taste in favourite designers changes frequently. “I may not typically buy clothes, but I am into shoes and bags. To me, accessories are forever.” She leans towards earthy vintage styles and edgy monochromatic looks with a splash of colour but is open to anything. “My preferences in fashion change according to my mood. I am the type of person that wears sneakers all day and stilettos all night. I don’t prefer one over the other because I’m both characters at once – a true Gemini!”

While on a mission to build a personal brand, Ally’s engagement with her Instagram is motivated by a sense of fun and used as an outlet for creative expression. “I’m not trying to be an ‘It Girl’ that starts trends and asks people to follow. I kind of fell into this role by chance and not really by choice,” she explains.

Ally is aware that young people look to her social media presence for inspiration and has seen those who reach out through direct messages for advice. However, she is cautious about adopting a mentor’s role. “I do try to respond as much as I can, but I’m not going to tout myself as a beacon of perfection. I am not trying to be someone else’s prime example on how to live life,” the young creative says. Ally hopes that her followers might instead learn lessons from her mistakes.

The young media professional is also quick to caution people against putting others on a pedestal or buying into the construct of an ideal life on social media. “I do try to curate my Instagram in a way that can inspire people. That means you don’t see the bad stuff!” she admits candidly.

When it comes to handling online trolls and hecklers, Ally takes a healthy approach. “I don’t handle them. I delete and block. There have only ever been a handful of comments that have ever gotten to me. But my husband’s rational support helps me get over being upset very quickly.”

Ally Mukhriz also acknowledges that being a member of her family has made her a target of unwarranted criticism, but she has developed a thick skin. “At this point in my life, I can only work to establish the kind of person that I am. I try to be honest and transparent with everyone on social media and present myself in a way that I want to be presented.”

(Main image, Left: FENDI SS22 Women’s Jacket, Jumpsuit And Nano Fendigraphy Bag; Middle: FENDI Women’s Viscose Dress, Nano Fendigraphy Bag And Fendi O’lock Earrings; Right: FENDI SS22 Women’s Coat And Peekaboo Iseeu Medium Bag)

This cover story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s April 2022 issue. Subscribe today to read the full story on Magzter.