Cover story: Chef Darren Teoh of Dewakan serves up dishes fit for the gods

As the sturdy slab of a main door swings open, the first sight that greets guests at Dewakan is not the dining room – as one would come to expect at a fine dining restaurant – but a pristine kitchen where a team just shy of 20 can be seen meticulously preparing the evening’s delicacies.

The tour begins.

Guests are assured that they have indeed stepped into the kitchen, and no, they have not mistakenly entered through the back entrance. At Dewakan, the unwonted entry is deliberate.

The tour continues.

Venturing further in, guests are led down a hallway lined on one side by a wall of jarred preserves. A closer look at the labels tied on each reveals interesting ingredients, such as cepu and bambangan – fruits that are hard to come by even in Malaysia itself. On the other side of this “fermentation wall” lies the test kitchen, where invitation-only dining events are held.

As the hallway curves to the left, it is easy to miss the private dining room concealed behind a jib door cleverly disguised to match the wood-panelled wall it’s set into. Inside, a single table that seats eight to 10 is ready to host a feast.

Taking a right turn at the end of the hallway, guests step into the main dining room, where their table awaits. It is immediately apparent that the tables here have been strategically placed so that each offers a view of the Petronas Twin Towers.

Of course, this isn’t the first and only space that features the looming “twins”, as the iconic structure is hard to miss from the moment guests begin their mini tour; the glass panels that constitute the restaurant’s exterior walls allow an expansive view of the bustling city below, with the twin towers rising above all and commanding attention as guests venture from the kitchen to the dining rooms.

The tour ends.

The physical one that is. Now it segues into the gastronomical journey that promises an unforgettable evening of dining. Perusing the degustation menu, one might wonder how Dewakan founder Darren Teoh conjures up such unique concoctions. The innovative chef takes indigenous ingredients and infuse them into fine dining recipes. Pickled maman, bambangan sorbet, fish serunding, budu mayonnaise, tapai and pickled rose – a few instances that illustrate the restaurant’s anomalous offerings.

A portmanteau of the Malay words dewa and makan – meaning “god” and “to eat”, respectively – Dewakan can be interpreted as “food of gods”, each dish a celebration of the bounty our diverse nation is blessed with. Another interpretation, the way we see it, is “food for the gods”, as each dish is curated to perfection to the extent that even heavenly deities will be impressed by the taste and presentation. What started out as a molecular gastronomy restaurant tucked in a quiet corner of KDU University College Shah Alam in 2015 has now found a new home on the 48th floor of Naza Tower at Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC.

The relocation – a stressful one, as recounted by Darren in previous interviews – occurred in late 2019, the same year that Dewakan placed 46th on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It marked the first and only Malaysian restaurant to nab the accolade, simultaneously earning the title Best Restaurant in Malaysia. Fast forward to 2022, Dewakan makes the cut once again, coming in at number 50.

“I don’t have the best restaurant in Malaysia,” Darren says when we raise the topic. “I don’t know what stands out; we know we did something unique. We constantly remind ourselves that these accolades, although great – they’re good for business and for morale, it’s nice to be recognised and put in a place with other great restaurants – for us to sustain this momentum, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the things that make us unique, which is our ingredients, our techniques, and our overall desire to produce an experience for others.”

Touching on the ingredients, which, as mentioned above, are not the norm in the fine dining scene, Darren states, “For me, it makes complete sense to use ingredients like this. I just thought that the premise of cooking things that were native to the country but foreign to me, at the time, to be absolutely interesting.”

He dismisses the notion that he is “elevating” these local ingredients by introducing each one to the fine dining scene. “I’m taking it and I’m just looking at different ways that we can serve it. I wouldn’t call it an ‘elevation’ as that would imply that I am ‘making a better version’ of it. That’s not what we do. We look at the ingredient as a base model to work with and we do something with it.”

Elevation or not, by using local ingredients, often rare and obscure outside of the state they are found in, Darren gives them a platform to be seen and appreciated. Not only by locals but also guests from abroad who, through these cuisines, are offered a snippet of the biodiversity of Malaysian culture. It additionally contributes to the preservation of culinary heritage for posterity.

He has previously mentioned that he wished the effort of championing local produce would be implemented more by Malaysian restaurateurs, as it would greatly benefit local farmers and producers as well. A little spin on food such as kulim, keluak, and even the ubiquitous banana fritters goes a long way in ensuring that they will not gradually be forgotten by newer generations who are more accustomed to consuming imported food than ones found locally.

This cover story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s December 2022 issue. To read the full story, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.