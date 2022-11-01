Cover story: Choy Yuin Yi focuses on building appreciation for heritage

When you’re born to two hard-working business-oriented parents, it’s inevitable for you to eventually follow in their footsteps. Such is the case with Choy Yuin Yi, Director of the Masteron Group of Companies, who currently helms Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown.

The earlier parts of her three decades in life were spent growing up observing and absorbing her parents’ work ethics, turning her into the perspicacious young leader that she is today. Guiding others is undoubtedly in her blood – she’s grasped the concept of responsibility and leadership even from a young age, when, as a firstborn, she was playing the role of “second mum” to her younger siblings. Coming from a tight-knit family, she is also mindful of the examples she set for her younger siblings and cousins.

“I always felt the calling to come back and contribute to the family business, especially on my dad’s side because he doesn’t have many siblings. I don’t have many cousins on my paternal side and I’m the eldest in my generation, so I felt the need to set an example for my siblings and younger cousins,” Yuin Yi says, laughingly adding, “Growing up, my dad would always mention, ‘One day when you guys come into the family business…’, so I guess it’s always been ingrained in us. Even now, my sisters are in the UK and applying for their starter jobs, he still does go, ‘So one day when you guys come back…’”

With both Yuin Yi and her younger brother Kin Mann – born a year apart – now serving as directors in the company, maybe it is only a matter of time before Datuk Choy Wai Hin, who currently serves as Managing Director, manages to convince 25-year-old Yuin Jann and 22-year-old Yuin Quan to join their older siblings as well.

Holding a high position at a young age may not be a walk in the park, but the 30-year-old is grateful for the opportunity. “We’re very lucky in the sense that the generation above us, my dad and my uncle Wai Ceong, are very collaborative. They like new ideas and they like us speaking our mind; they will take it in if it’s a good idea.”

Regarding her role in the company, she says with a grin, “I guess my informal title is jack-of-all-trades. I focus on the investment side of business, hotels, serviced suites, rental of retail and commercial spaces. We also have a small portfolio of other alternative investments that we look after. Legal comes under me as well since I studied law.”

Juggling many hats is no trouble for Yuin Yi, however, as her years of studying in a Chinese school strengthened her discipline and instilled the importance of being hard-working. “I was the only one who went to Chinese school at that time because my parents decided that for us, while most of my cousins went to either government school or international school. They had a lot more time to play, which at that time I was a bit upset about, but looking back I don’t regret it because your childhood is your most formative years – it made me into the person that I am today,” she shares.

Of course, she would still have time to play with her cousins during family gatherings. Raised in Petaling Jaya before moving to Kuala Lumpur at age 12, she shares that it isn’t hard for everyone to gather as her relatives live predominantly in the Klang Valley area. Having grown up here, she has also come to appreciate the generations of cultures and traditions found in Malaysia. Hence why, with Four Points by Sheraton, she and her paternal side of the family aim to preserve Chinatown’s cultural heritage.

“We all felt that owning a property in Chinatown requires us to be a steward in that area, and we did not want to displace the culture and history of the space – this trickled through into the external architecture, the interior design of the space, and even when conceptualising the outlets, we decided that we wanted local fare in all of our outlets.

“Lady Yi’s Tea House is focused on Peranakan-inspired afternoon tea, and Quan’s Kitchen, our all-day dining, is meant to bring back the nostalgia associated with the traditional kopitiam; we have a teh tarik and roti bakar station. We also have just activated a Sunday brunch called FUIYOH, which aims to immerse our guests culturally with perennial favourites like laksa, lok lok and dim sum; a snack corner filled with childhood favourites such as gem biscuits, Yam Yam, Choki Choki; and a curated games corner where guests can try their hands at local games such as Batu Seremban, congkak, and sepak bulu ayam.

“Our idea was to just really showcase Malaysia as a diverse and multicultural country and also Chinatown as a culturally-rich area. For instance, in our bar, Jann, we specialise in locally-inspired cocktails. We have a Tau Foo Fah drink, which is inspired by a vendor within Chinatown itself. Our entire bar menu is inspired by the different vendors in Chinatown. Our intention is to not just own a hotel, but also to really be a steward and showcase everything that Chinatown Kuala Lumpur and also Malaysia as a country have to offer,” she states.

