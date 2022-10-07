Cover story: Flipping the script, Sharifah Amani talks about the new chapters in her life

An accomplished actress, director and national treasure, Sharifah Amani graces our October cover, sharing details of her love story, professional ventures and views on the importance of empowering women within the industry.

The 36-year-old actress is well-known for her breakout role in Yasmin Ahmad’s Orked trilogy, including “Sepet”, “Gubra”, and “Mukhsin”. Her outstanding performance as the titular character won her the title Most Promising Newcomer at the 18th Malaysian Film Festival in 2005. A year later, Sharifah won the award for Best Actress as Orked in “Gubra” at the 19th Malaysian Film Festival. She has also dabbled in directing numerous short films, including “Sangkar”, “Kampung Bangsar”, “Hawa”, and “5minit”.

Armed with a great sense of humour and a warm personality, Sharifah has always been bold in her pursuit to tell stories of human experiences. However, the “Gol & Gincu” actress was not actively pursuing a love life when it found her.

Sharifah first met Ahmed Faris Amir in 2018 when their eyes met across the boardroom. “He is the CEO of Impact Malaysia, and I was serving on the board of trustees at the time. The first time we met, I thought he was an impressive young person. He is intelligent, quick-witted, funny, and well-read – he knows a little bit of everything. That was important to me because you should know what’s going on in the world,” the “Zombitopia” actress reveals.

Impact Malaysia functions as a strategic catalyst agency for innovative youth-centric initiatives. The agency maintains a diverse portfolio focused on youth development and social innovation under the Ministry of Youth & Sports’s purview.

“I can’t say we started out as friends because we didn’t hang out beyond work meetings. When COVID-19 hit, meetings transitioned online, and we couldn’t meet physically. Then at the end of 2021, something just clicked, and I asked him out! Our first date was the first time we met outside the office landscape. It took him picking me up to realise that this was, in fact, a date,” Sharifah shares with amusement. After a total of two dates, the pair knew it was a case of jodoh – they had found their twin flame.

“We were obsessed with each other. People ask if he proposed, but as Malays, we don’t do typical proposals. Instead, we meet each other’s families – my father invited him out for dim sum. When the families connected, everything was easy. The people that we love embraced us.”

Usually private about her personal life, Sharifah has been generous in sharing photos of the couple’s intimate nuptials on social media. “I receive many comments suggesting that we are padan – a perfect match – and that’s the thing. As a Gemini, I can be very self-involved. I think I’m the best thing in the world sometimes, and now being married later in life, I believe that maybe I needed to find someone like me,” the actress reflects.

For all their similarities, Sharifah admits there are also healthy differences in opinions that lead to occasional arguments. “It’s healthy to get things out and want to debate. I married a debating pro who used to train others how to debate,” she mentions, referring to Faris’s years of experience with the Malaysian Institute for Debate and Public Speaking. “I know how to argue, but he knows how to do it right, so I have my work cut out for me,” she laughs, pleased that it keeps their dynamic interesting.

In Faris, Sharifah has found a fellow high achiever with shared life principles. “He cares for me, and he cares for others. He always thinks about how to give back. It’s an attractive quality, and it is how I want to live my life – to be in service of others. He drives me forward. It’s not a competitive thing, but Faris challenges me to want to be a better person. It is corny, but I am deeply thankful to everyone who prayed for me. I don’t know what I did to deserve this man, but Alhamdulillah.”

Sharifah admits that finding love has changed her outlook, and she must endeavour to get used to not needing to worry so much. “As an artist, nursing a broken heart gets normalised. It is as though through your pain and struggle, your art reveals something honest. I am happy right now, so I want to see how my work grows from here.”

The actress is currently working on a film set in Kuala Kangsar alongside some of her favourite actors, many of whom were guests at her wedding. “I portray a character from the city that goes into a village to sell garments regarded as quite controversial,” Sharifah mentions. She is careful not to reveal too much of the plot, excited about the Malaysian-Singaporean collaboration that has been at least five years in development.

Often regarded as the protégé of the late Yasmin Ahmad, Sharifah allows the wisdom of the legendary Malaysian director to shape her choices. “She taught me to be good to my parents, to pray, be kind, help others and always have a sense of humour. The only time in my life I now regret are the times I did not choose to be kind.”

The young actress says that her mentor was a woman who taught memorable lessons by leading by example. “She didn’t tell us, she showed us, and that is film language too. That is how I learned. She taught me how to feel. I aspire to be as zen and wise as she was.”

Photography Xerxes Lee @ Awesome Images

Art Direction & Styling Mughni Che Din

Styling Assistant Bluey

Makeup Shiyo Joo

Hair Bibian Leong

(Main image: Watch: Franck Muller Vanguard Rose Skeleton Black Diamonds in white; Outfit: Bottega Veneta)

(On the cover: Watch: Franck Muller Vanguard Rose Skeleton Black Diamonds in white; Outfit: Fendi)

