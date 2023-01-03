Cover story: Rebekah Yeoh emphasises on youth empowerment for a renewed future

Dressed in flowing resort attire, her long wavy-styled hair complementing the aesthetic, Rebekah Yeoh looks ready to spend a week-long vacation basking in the glorious Malaysian sunshine.

However, she is anything but on holiday mode – the vivacious entrepreneur is diligently working, if the presence of the photoshoot crew tailing her doesn’t already give that away. The light drizzle outside is gradually growing into a heavy shower, but luckily for us, there is plenty of space to wander in and interesting nooks to discover at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

Rebekah remains ebullient, chatting amicably as she switches from one outfit to another, strides from one shoot location to the next, and swiftly strikes multiple poses once situated in front of the camera. She looks very much at home at the luxurious hotel. Not surprising, considering that it is, after all, a YTL Hotels property. It’s been a decade since Rebekah joined the family business, currently serving as Director of Corporate Finance at YTL Corporation Berhad.

As the youngest child in her family, with four older siblings to look up to, Rebekah shares that she has never been pressured to join the YTL workforce and her father had been quite lenient with her. “But ironically, I had always known from a young age that I wanted to join the company, as I could not imagine a greater way to respect and honour the legacy that my forefathers had built.”

In her current role, she holds the reins in cash management, investments and accounts, while also overseeing certain company secretarial matters. “I am grateful to my CFO boss who had taken me under her wing and drilled me to sink my teeth into industry knowledge over the past decade,” she expresses.

Rebekah may already have plenty to balance at her job, but this doesn’t hinder her from doing more. “I found the best way to channel my energy maximally was to give back to the community through the company,” she states. This would explain her charitable nature.

A glance at her resume would see her listed as a founder of Nimble Fingers Cambodia, a childcare financial literacy empowerment programme that educates underprivileged Cambodian children; a co-founder of Recyclothes, a concept boutique that buys and sells secondhand clothes with 100% of its proceeds channelled towards a different charity for each collection; a Regional Ambassador for Dignity for Children Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on providing holistic care and education for Kuala Lumpur’s urban poor children; and an alumna of the World Economic Forum ‘s volunteer-led organisation, The Global Shapers Community, where she previously served as Deputy Curator prior to her stepping down from the position a few years ago.

“My grandfather and father built their empire from humble beginnings and growing up in a business environment encouraged me to fuse the two – business and charity – together.” Noticing a pattern in her philanthropy works, we ask why the focus on youth and children, more so than others. “I know that God had given me a nurturing spirit for a reason, I’d always been drawn to a child’s natural curiosity and thirst for knowledge,” says the loving aunt to 15 nieces and nephews. “Thus, I wanted to work closely with talented youths who do not necessarily know how to bring that out. I wanted to give them a platform to voice their trapped interests, their passions and abilities, as every child should be given an equal and fair chance to do so.”

Rebekah also asserts the importance of empowering the youth for a better future, but at the same time, she reminds youths to learn from their elders. “There needs to be a respect for the wisdom of the older generations. They’ve tried so many things to make a change and not all of them have succeeded. It’s not fair to say that the older generations haven’t done enough, but we could learn from the mistakes of the past and build from there. Collaboration between generations is very important.”

When asked if she herself would have a word of wisdom or two to say to her younger self, the 20-year-old who’d just entered the workforce and had no clue of what lies ahead of her, now that she’s 10 years more mature and wiser, she replies, “The benefit of aging is that you have a longer horizon and hindsight to truly understand why certain things had to happen to you in the past. I wish I had known why certain things had to happen when I was a teenager, but only many years later I understand why.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and the beauty about life progression is understanding that everything is in God’s hands. So, the advice I would give to my 20-year-old self is not to stress and sweat the small stuff. I would just tell her to trust more in God’s greater plans and practice stronger faith, because all things in life are already pre-determined.”

We glean a side of hers that possesses unwavering faith, further established when Rebekah shares with us her new year resolution. “My biggest resolution year on year is just to work on myself spiritually and to grow spiritually in terms of my religion. Because if you have that spiritual grounding and that discipline to spend more time on your religion and growing closer to the God that you believe in, if you have that set, everything else will just fall into place and you have peace beyond understanding. Everything else just is so small in comparison to the biggest picture in your life, which is to be spiritually grounded.”

It is easy to see how faith has also shaped the philanthropist’s path in life, as it taught her to be a selfless and compassionate helper. Her concern for others is heart-warming, though it does make us wonder if she ever has time to step back and take care of herself for a change. In line with her virtues, her answer is anything but unexpected. “A part of what I constitute as taking care of myself is ensuring everyone around me is okay, fulfilled and happy. No one in this world can solve everyone’s problems, but what gives me a sense of calm and rest is making sure everyone I love at least knows that they are loved and they have someone there for them.”

