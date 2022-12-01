Cristiano Ronaldo offered US$225-million deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Celebrated footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, sent shockwaves amongst his fans after announcing a final exit from his boyhood club Manchester United amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. CBS Sports reported that Ronaldo, a free agent now, has already been presented with a handsome offer by a Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr, with an impressive track record.

The report says that Ronaldo has received a three-year deal with the club and the offer currently on table is USD 225 million Rs 1,838 crores approximately) which means that the 37-year-old footballer will take home USD 75 million (Rs 612 crores approx) annually and play the game well into his 40s, which itself is an admirable feat.

Ronaldo’s great form continued on the field as he set another international record in the opening match for Portugal against Ghana. He is focusing on winning the World Cup for his home country undoubtedly.

Al Nassr’s interest in Ronaldo

According to CBS, Al Nassr has shown a strong interest in Ronaldo and has been in talks with the player since the summer. Ronaldo’s representatives are communicating with the club but the final decision remains with him. In all probability, definite action in this regard will be taken after the FIFA World Cup 2022 ends.

Al Nassr is touted to be one of Asia’s most successful clubs after bagging nine league titles and making it to the finals of the AFC Champions League (1995).

Ronaldo and Manchester United: What went wrong?

The feud between the star footballer and his club was public, as Ronaldo was not getting along with the club’s higher-ups evidently since 2021. He came out in open about this in an interview and slammed the current manager of the club, Erik ten Hag. He also said that he has no respect for Hag and he was being forced out of the club.

He even revealed that he was close to joining the rival club, Manchester City in the summer of 2021. CBS reports that the reason he stuck around with Manchester United was that he wanted a Champions League platform which none other clubs could give him.

