Deborah Henry on her inspiring and challenging journey as a social entrepreneur

What was the inspiration behind Fugeelah?

It was back in 2008 when I met a few refugee families living in Malaysia. I was hosting a documentary for UNHCR and sat in one family’s home listening to their story. It was a human connection with the grandmother and 4 siblings. I left that day committed to making sure these kids would have access to education and their future made brighter.

In Malaysia, over 180,000 refugees cannot work legally, access public education services and have limited access to healthcare. Our non-profit Fugee.org aims to cultivate an environment where refugees can build more dignified and meaningful lives despite the limitations and struggles.

Fugee.org believes in a shared humanity, where social inclusion is about dignity and choice, not charity and dependence. We champion equitable outcomes by and with refugees, and our three pillars are education, enterprise and empowerment. Over the past 10 years, we have educated over 500 children and youth as well as worked with thousands of families and community individuals.

Our social enterprise, Fugeelah intends to use its business and brand to create awareness around the plight of refugee children and youth in transit in Malaysia, to inspire individuals to take action in whatever way they can and ultimately to implement change.

Fundraising for refugee causes in Malaysia is quite challenging. I knew that the odds were stacked against me, and that I would need to push the boundaries and find a more creative solution if I wanted to create real change. So in 2014, I started thinking about venturing into a sustainable business for Fugee School. I wanted to be able to secure the school’s finances so we could focus our time on improving our education programmes and developing more innovative approaches.

I have a fashion background so it seemed like the natural move to start a social enterprise selling accessories. We wanted the refugee youth to be involved and felt that jewellery was a good place to start.

Over the years Fugeelah has evolved into a women-led conscious jewellery brand that is deeply devoted to quality, both in the jewellery we make and the lives we aim to encourage. We dedicate ourselves to thoughtful sourcing, fair wages and give-back initiatives that truly have an impact. In doing so, we educate, employ and empower refugee children and youth so they can approach life with dignity, purpose and pride.

At Fugeelah we’re always challenging ourselves to break new ground, whether it’s by celebrating imperfections, banishing stigma or striving to be real and relatable. We always ask ourselves “Where Next”, looking for new paths to forge and pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone. The past few years have become one for diversification and so in addition to creating the everyday precious pieces we’re also collaborating with Malaysian creatives to bring you products with purpose - we wear the change we want to see in the world, you should too.

A combination of reFugee and “lah”, a term Malaysians love. Our conversation starters raise compliments & awareness for refugee rights. Your purchase has a big impact! We allocate profits to sustain income & upskilling opportunities for refugee youth, and to provide access to education for over 200 refugee children at our NGO, Fugee School.