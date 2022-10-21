Deepavali 2022: Thanuja Ananthan, Sangeeta Krishnasamy and more share beauty tricks for the festivities

We are one weekend away from celebrating Deepavali 2022. If you’re still out for some beauty inspiration for this year’s Festival of Lights, we’ve got tip and tricks from Malaysia’s own Indian beauties.

This year, Deepavali celebrations are already returning to pre-pandemic levels. Across KL and PJ, esteemed hotels are hosting decadent Deepavali spreads. You can also go back to buying quintessential Deepavali snacks all over town, from Mohan’s crowd-favourite Appam to spicy murukku.

And with everything returning back to normal, families far and near are set to be reunited. If you’re welcoming guests or have a full schedule of Deepavali parties and events, we’re here to equip you with the best beauty tricks we have up our sleeves this Deepavali 2022.

This year, we spoke to actor and TV host Thanuja Ananthan, actor Sangeeta Krishnasamy, and singer-songwriter (and Prestige‘s own 40 under 40 2022 alum) Heerraa Ravindran. Read on to discover their favourite rituals.

Deepavali beauty tips and tricks by Malaysian beauties:

Thanuja Ananthan

Glamorous beauty.

As a founder of her very own blend of Ayurvedic beauty recipe, you can bet Thanuja is going to pay extra attention come this Deepavali. For this actor, Deepavali is not only a time to be surrounded by your loved ones, it is also a chance to show appreciation. At the Ananthan household, here’s how they do it: “We have parties, and even give each other gifts,” she said.

Thanuja finds that practicing self-care and living authentically are what makes her feel most beautiful, and every year, for Deepavali, she indulges in hair oiling and body massages.

As for her must-have beauty item on the big day, Thanuja will be rocking the classic bindi to emphasise her beauty.

Sangeeta Krishnasamy

Delicate beauty.

For Sangeeta, Deepavali is a time to truly keep the tradition alive, and where family comes first. “Small things like discussing with family members on what’s going to be on the menu on Deepavali day, where we are going to gather this year, getting together and making sweets really bring us together as a unit.” Just like many other families, Sangeeta will be looking forward for this year’s festivities and hopes to catch up with those dearest to her.

In her opinion, home-made skin scrubs are where it’s at as far as Deepavali 2022 beauty preparation is concerned. “Use chickpea and green pea flour and make a paste — it’s that simple!” she shared. Sangeeta also pays delicate care to her hair, insisting that the use of coconut oil is imperative to keep it healthy and shiny.

Speaking on her must have item for Deepavali, she had two things to include: “It has to be a saree, of course, and a really good cruelty-free lip tint.”

Heerraa Ravindran

Minimalistic beauty

The ever-soulful singer-songwriter Heerraa Ravindran joined this conversation. For Deepavali 2022, this enterprising youth will be taking a break from the grind to kick back and relax with her family. “To me, Deepavali is a special time of the year when I get to spend quality time with them. It’s not something we often do since everyone travels and work hard on their goals throughout the year,” Heerraa noted.

Especially on the day itself, Heerraa is most excited for her yearly duty of making thosai in the morning. “My favourite part of Deepavali is helping out in the kitchen, and listening to the elders’ stories from their childhood. Great food with the people I love — what more could I ask for?” she said.

On the day itself, Heerraa will keep things natural and minimalistic. But that doesn’t mean she’s going to be totally makeup free, as her two most trusted beauty items will be joining her on Deepavali day. “Lipstick and eyeliner are my absolute favourite makeup items. It’s simple, but it makes me feel done up,” she shared.

Hero image credit: Thanuja Ananthan/Instagram; Featured image credit: Sangeeta Krishnasamy