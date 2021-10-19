Demi Lovato is living loud and proud since revealing in May that they identify as non-binary.

“I’ve been doing very well,” said the singer in an interview Thursday on TODAY. “I had a lot of time during quarantine to self-reflect and learn a lot about who I am. I came out as non-binary in May, and ever since then it’s just felt like my truth has been living my life as loudly as possible without a care in the world.”

During Thursday’s interview, TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb asked Lovato to describe their identity for those who may be confused by how the pop star defines themself. “The way that I explain being non-binary to people, or gender non-conforming, is for me personally — I can’t speak to everyone and their experience — [is] when I came to the realisation that I am equally as masculine as I am feminine,” they said. “My masculine and feminine energy are equal, so much so that — I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don’t identify as just a woman or just a man. I identify as both.”

Lovato added, “I do have a lot of grace and a lot of understanding for people that maybe misuse my pronouns. I still mess up sometimes and say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to be an aunt one day!’ And then I’m like, ‘Wait, what word do I use?!'”

In terms of their sexuality, Lovato, 29, identifies as pansexual, which they also broke down during Thursday’s interview. “I’m very fluid, so I date men and women. But I identify as pansexual, which is I’m attracted to human beings, and it doesn’t matter what you identify as,” they explained. “If you’re nonbinary as well, if you are a straight man, or if you’re fluid as well, I don’t hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody.”

Lovato, who split from fiancé Max Ehrich last September, is now happily single. Though they previously expressed a desire to settle down one day, they’re not in a hurry.

“I don’t know,” said Lovato on Thursday about the idea of parenthood. “I used to really want that, and then, as I’m approaching my 30s without children, it’s pretty nice. I have maternal instincts, I love my animals, and I used to really think that one day I would love to be a parent.” But, they continued, “I just don’t know because I’m going with the flow, and if life presents itself with a child in the future, then it does and we’ll take it. We’ll see what happens.”

Lovato also said in the TODAY interview that they’re now able to feel better — both inside and out — for several reasons. Not only are they embracing their true identity, but they’ve also finally managed to find a healthy work-life balance, even with a busy schedule (which also includes a new TV show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato).

“I definitely take time for myself,” they assured Kotb on Thursday. “Luckily, I’m in a position in my career where I’ve kind of paid my dues a little bit. I’ve been around the block, so I don’t have to run myself into the ground anymore like I used to do when I was first starting out.”

When Kotb pointed out that burnout is a real risk, especially for entertainers who can tend to run on fumes, Lovato assured her that they’re not in that place anymore.

“I was running out of fumes when I made a lot of bad choices in my life before,” they said Thursday. “And now I can say that because I’ve found balance in almost every sense of the word, I feel better. I feel like I’m in a great place.”

