Eric Poh and Michelle Ho: Arm in arm, come rain or shine

Leaning on each other, learning from each other; husband and wife Eric Poh and Michelle Ho share their remarkable tale of running a family business together.

Name one boutique where you can have all your winter holiday needs met, chances are Universal Traveller (abbreviated to UT henceforth) will instantly spring to mind. With 54 stores across Malaysia, UT is an expert purveyor of winter apparel and travel essentials. The brand presently boasts regional presence, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce in Singapore and Indonesia.

Founded in 1970 by John Poh, UT’s businesses have now reached the hands of the second generation. As CEO of Universal Traveller, Eric Poh is shouldering the responsibilities of the brand’s operations in Malaysia and Indonesia. Entrusted by his father, John, Eric is bent on cementing UT’s status as the leader in winter apparel and travel essentials.

“There is a plethora of winter clothing brands on the market. They are primarily demarcated into luxury fashion, high-end functional wear, fast fashion and affordably priced. As for UT, our positioning is unique as we sit at the intersection of supreme quality and fashionable design,” Eric shares where UT stands in a sea of competition.

“To give you an example. From a technical perspective, UT’s down jackets are made to the highest specification – composed of a ratio of 90% down and 10% feathers. To put it simply, you can be at ease about the weather while travelling in UT’s down jackets to Inner Mongolia and Switzerland.”

Eric’s wife Michelle Ho, who spearheads UT’s digital business and marketing, chimes in: “UT is a winter apparel and travel essentials brand with plenty of potential. We have consistently been putting forth fashion-forward designs.”

At the top of Eric’s agenda is to change how UT is perceived in the eyes of consumers.

“The list of winter clothing brands on the market is endless. Why not purchase from us? My wish is to elevate winter apparel from needs to wants in the minds of consumers.”

To that point, UT has embarked on a holistic transformation. Eric points out that UT’s latest winter collection is arrayed with distinctive details that make the clothing poised between comfort and style.

“Our signature quality remains unwavering in the Aurora collection we unveiled this year. On top of the minimalist design, we have incorporated extra detailing to elevate the overall looks,” Eric explains, adding while designs might change seasonally, they are made to last.

A show of appreciation

From one obstacle to another, the travel industry as a whole has been beset with an unprecedented set of challenges in recent years. First there was the raging pandemic, followed by lockdown and travel restrictions. When one’s bread and butter hinges on tourism and retail, business strategies have had to undergo adaptations. Fortunately for Eric, help was never far away. At UT, he and Michelle had the foresight to move into the digital sphere relatively early

Michelle joined the company back in 2018 and she has been pivotal in UT’s digital and branding revolution.

“Michelle has been an invaluable help, particularly on digitalisation and branding. The impressive improvement seen in UT and its e-commerce channels all stems from her hard work,” Eric enthuses.

At university, Michelle pursued a degree in fashion merchandising. She has had experience in start-ups and possesses a fervour for e-commerce and digital marketing. Lured by Eric’s overtures, she entered UT, working in tandem with her husband.

“There is an indescribable sense of accomplishment working on digital marketing. I am especially interested in the creative side of things. My hope is that through my ideas, we will be able to improve our entire brand image. At the same time, we also leverage digital marketing and analytics to level up UT’s e-commerce sales.

“I believe every brand has its own niche. It is a matter of finding it and building upon it to further develop the brand; such as the time when we received exceptional response after showcasing celebrities and influencers, who modelled our new apparels, on social media. Pieces from the collection became coveted by consumers. The campaign enhanced our brand equity. It was evident in our sales number and shows that digital marketing works.”

Making strides

Though a rosy feeling permeates the air for the couple in business, it wasn’t always the case, at least in the beginning when Michelle first enlisted in UT, according to Eric. “Naysayers cast doubts over nepotism. However, Michelle has proven her worth entirely on her own merits. Her commendable results show that she is perfectly capable.” Together, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Having been through a similar experience, the empathetic feeling Eric has for Michelle burns brighter. “I understand that I have been incredibly fortunate that my father has given me an opportunity and a platform, and I want to carry on stronger. I grew up in the retail business. My childhood revolved around business talks. Business became second nature to me.”

Eric strives to make his own indelible mark. He has learned from his father the virtue of hard work, but at the same time, he knows that in order to thrive in the technological- and data-driven environment today, UT has to innovate to stay relevant.

“My father started from zero. His way of administering is quite different from mine, being a second generation who now heads the company.

“The environment in which my father struck out on his own was far more challenging than it is now, so he has cultivated prudence when it comes to finances. For instance, he harboured reservations towards investing in e-commerce. But he is not someone who is obstinate. My father is a reasonable man who accepts that times are changing. Some things need to evolve.

“I have studied business development trends internationally, so I was confident of us investing in e-commerce. Even before the onset of the pandemic, as early as 2016, businesses were already laying groundwork to hop on e-commerce.”

Like father, like son

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Eric is built in the same unflappable mould as his father.

“My father has a cool head,” Eric says. “When encountering a problem, he offers sage advice that one shouldn’t press the panic button. One needs a collected mind to be able to think clearly.

“He personally tended to every facet of the business and knew all its ins and outs. The company back then was not sizable and he was very hands-on. I abide by his way of running the company. I feel an incandescent love for my work. I hope to channel this passion in leading our employees, in providing the business a bolder direction.”

Michelle says with a chuckle that as a boss, Eric has high expectations. “A husband-and-wife team has their own set of dilemmas. We do our best to stay off any discussion on work away from the office.”

An example of partnership and reciprocation done well. Working alongside the other half might not seem such a bad idea after all.

Text SHERYL

Translation JUSTIN NG

Photography THE HOME STUDIO

Art direction & styling SHI YEE

Hair MEI CHOI

Makeup YUAN

Coordination RACHAEL SOH

This article was first published on PIN Prestige Malaysia