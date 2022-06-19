Father’s Day 2022: Innovative entrepreneurs on how their dads shaped their lives

In celebration of the dads and the father figures in our lives, for Father’s Day 2022, PrestigeOnline Malaysia talks to two local business owners, Lee Zhan Tzeh of restaurant and wine bar Small Shifting Space and Shin Chang of community centre REXKL.

As career-driven men in their respective fields, Lee and Shin share this in common, and it’s how they look up to their dads. This similarity between the two truly emphasises just how a father’s nurturing touch can shape the lives of their progeny in many meaningful ways.

Lee as an infant, with his parents. Image credit: Lee Zhan Tzeh

Before we head into the Father’s Day 2022 interview, for those that require the introduction, Lee Zhan Tzeh is the proud co-owner of the outstanding eatery Small Shifting Space, less formally referred to as SSS. Through its unique Kitchen Sink Series, the restaurant is opened up to guest chefs who want to feature their work there — very similar to when an artist showcases their artwork at a gallery. That way, patrons of SSS will experience unique menu curation whenever a new chef takes residence.

Shin Chang recalls his memories with father. Image credit: Shin Chang

On the other hand, we have Shin Chang who has an impressive portfolio all around. First and foremost, he is an architect and co-founder of the urban hangout spot, REXKL. Alternatively, he has also listed himself (according to his Instagram bio) as an “eat/drinking officer” of these hot eateries in town: ChoCha Foodstore restaurant, botakliquor bar, shhhbuuuleee restobar, Licky Chan ice cream parlour, and JOLOKO bar. He is also a co-founder of the private design firm Mentah Matter — which is responsible for the astounding design of famed bookstore Book Xcess REXKL and Janda Baik’s breathtaking happi village, an exclusive resort that’s just about an hour away from the city centre.

As we celebrate fathers everywhere today, here’s what the two have to share about theirs.

