Father’s Day 2022: Innovative entrepreneurs on how their dads shaped their lives

In celebration of the dads and the father figures in our lives, for Father’s Day 2022, PrestigeOnline Malaysia talks to two local business owners, Lee Zhan Tzeh of restaurant and wine bar Small Shifting Space and Shin Chang of community centre REXKL.
As career-driven men in their respective fields, Lee and Shin share this in common, and it’s how they look up to their dads. This similarity between the two truly emphasises just how a father’s nurturing touch can shape the lives of their progeny in many meaningful ways.
Before we head into the Father’s Day 2022 interview, for those that require the introduction, Lee Zhan Tzeh is the proud co-owner of the outstanding eatery Small Shifting Space, less formally referred to as SSS. Through its unique Kitchen Sink Series, the restaurant is opened up to guest chefs who want to feature their work there — very similar to when an artist showcases their artwork at a gallery. That way, patrons of SSS will experience unique menu curation whenever a new chef takes residence.
On the other hand, we have Shin Chang who has an impressive portfolio all around. First and foremost, he is an architect and co-founder of the urban hangout spot, REXKL. Alternatively, he has also listed himself (according to his Instagram bio) as an “eat/drinking officer” of these hot eateries in town: ChoCha Foodstore restaurant, botakliquor bar, shhhbuuuleee restobar, Licky Chan ice cream parlour, and JOLOKO bar. He is also a co-founder of the private design firm Mentah Matter — which is responsible for the astounding design of famed bookstore Book Xcess REXKL and Janda Baik’s breathtaking happi village, an exclusive resort that’s just about an hour away from the city centre.
As we celebrate fathers everywhere today, here’s what the two have to share about theirs.
Shin Chang (SC): I remember when I was either five or six years old, my father always drove me around KL; specifically he always passed by Dataran Merdeka and Jalan Petaling.
Lee Zhan Tzeh (LZT): When I was about three years old, I have a distinct memory of being handed over by my father to one of the Seven Dwarves in Disneyland — it was for a photo!
SC: I would say he was the key person who influenced me to follow my dream and build my career in architecture.
LZT: A partial bit of my youth was spent explicitly wanting to get to know my younger self better. As my father took to entrust me with decisions at a young age, it allowed for opportunities to place myself in foreign environments allowing introspection.
SC: He is a contractor, I guess he had supported me in terms of construction knowledge. I kind of got some influence from him, especially in the early days of my career.
LZT: When it came to the start of figuring out my career, it would be normal to find him hovering close — imparting perspectives especially when situations get sticky. Everything would incidentally just feel easy after.
SC: I think he was quite flexible and always encouraged me to go explore. He didn’t really plan out my path, but he mostly encouraged me to go after my goals.
LZT: Surprisingly, there never were any particular choices made on behalf of neither me nor my sibling. Growing up, my father had always provided us with a sense of assurance to which we intend to explore, he would remain supportive in his best capacity.
SC: I enjoyed drinking wine, and sometimes decent tea when I had the chance.
LZT: Currently, it would have to be the occasional dim sum sessions! It’s when we get to have time to catch up over conversations.
SC: “Do business with integrity.” We have to be transparent and honest, especially in the business world.
LZT: “Life is only but a dream, as with all experiences in life – whether good or bad.”