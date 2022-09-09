Get to know the faces behind Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

The last year has continued to prove the adage that the only constant in life is change.

While some may fear venturing into a new world, Prestige wholly embraces a time for growth and evolution. As we live in the Age of Aquarius, we bear witness not only to shifts in technological and medical innovations but in our societal views. Having weathered the tempestuous pandemic together, we see our beloved nation emerge with more empathy and kindness towards fellow man.

As dark clouds gradually rescind, tales of reinvention and boundless creativity persist in this new era. Malaysian citizens are reaching for new heights, finding not only the road less taken but building bridges in the sky towards ideals once regarded as impossibilities.

The men and women of Prestige 40 Under 40 2022 embody drive and determination. They deserve their place on our list as they strive not only for success but also to improve the quality of life of their surrounding communities and beyond.

From entrepreneurs, entertainers, fashion designers, photographers, athletes, and culinary experts to educators and everything else in between; we spotlight these young leaders so that others may find inspiration in their wisdom. With great tenacity and perseverance in achieving success, these rising stars are on the path to breaking boundaries, elevating and changing their industries for the better for decades to come.

Meet the Class of Prestige 40 Under 40 2022