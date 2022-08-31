Merdeka Award 2022 honours 6 changemakers who are driving the nation forward

The esteemed Merdeka Award 2022 bestows six recipients the honour for their outstanding contributions to Malaysia, including one in an all-new category.

In conjunction with its 15th anniversary, the Merdeka Award Trust introduced one new category, Anugerah Harapan Merdeka, to recognise the distinctive efforts of Malaysians aged 40 years old and below, or organisations which have been incepted for less than 10 years.

Aside from this new exciting recognition, the five categories are Education and Community; Environment; Outstanding Scholastic Achievement; Health, Science, and Technology; and Outstanding Contribution to the People of Malaysia.

Established by PETRONAS and Shell on 27 August 2007, the Merdeka Trust seeks to reward persons of not only high calibre and intellect but also ones that create immense impact in their respective fields. In 2007, Malaysia was celebrating its 50th Independence Day — thus inspiring the Founding Members’ to commemorate the true spirit of independence or Merdeka, which transcends the conventional definition of national sovereignty. It boldly explores the liberation of the mind and spirit, two factors that foster the realisation of human potential and the pursuit of excellence.

Presenting the award was none other than its royal patron himself, His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah.

These are the recipients of the 2022 Merdeka Award:

Education and Community: Teach for Malaysia

The organisation’s contribution to delivering high-quality education in government schools, especially in rural and underprivileged communities, fueled by a belief that a child’s education and future should not be determined by his or her circumstances in life, Teach for Malaysia was honoured with this award. Chan Soon Seng, CEO of Teach for Malaysia represented the organisation at the event.

Environment: Global Environment Centre (GEC)

Next, Global Environment Centre, represented by Faizal Parish received the accolade for their outstanding contribution in the mangrove, peat swamp forest, river and coastal management, climate change programmes, and forging community engagement as well as partnerships that help to conserve and protect the environment and natural resources in Malaysia.

Outstanding Scholastic Achievement: Emeritus Professor Dato’ Dr Siti Zuraina Abdul Majid, FASc

Are you familiar with the Perak Man from the pages of our History textbooks? This is the lady that made that incredible discovery. The Merdeka Award honoured her for her outstanding contribution as a historian and for being the first ever Malaysian archaeologist, as well as for driving the efforts for Lenggong Valley to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Health, Science, and Technology: Dato’ Professor Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman

Recognise her? She was our 2019 Women of Power. Dato’ Professor Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman won the award for being the driving force behind mitigating the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and structuring policies and responses that led to the prevention, treatment and reduction of HIV/AIDS cases.

Outstanding Contribution to the People of Malaysia: Dato’ Dr Annabel Teh Gallop

For her outstanding contribution in scholarly research, curation, archiving and preservation of ancient Malay letters and manuscripts, Malay seals and documents which led to the understanding of Malay language as the language of trade and diplomacy throughout the Malay Archipelago, and the illumination of the rich heritage of the Malay world, Dato’ Dr Annabel Teh Gallop bagged the coveted Merdeka Award.

The Inaugural Anugerah Harapan Merdeka: Samuel Isaiah

You’ve definitely seen his name cropping up in the news. Samuel Isaiah is a force to be reckoned with. For his outstanding contribution and commitment to improving and uplifting the standard of education among the Orang Asli children, and in coaching teachers to elevate the overall quality of education for all, Samuel Isaiah takes home this inaugural award.

All images credit: Merdeka Award

