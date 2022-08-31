Merdeka Award 2022 honours 6 changemakers who are driving the nation forward

The esteemed Merdeka Award 2022 bestows six recipients the honour for their outstanding contributions to Malaysia, including one in an all-new category.
In conjunction with its 15th anniversary, the Merdeka Award Trust introduced one new category, Anugerah Harapan Merdeka, to recognise the distinctive efforts of Malaysians aged 40 years old and below, or organisations which have been incepted for less than 10 years.
Aside from this new exciting recognition, the five categories are Education and Community; Environment; Outstanding Scholastic Achievement; Health, Science, and Technology; and Outstanding Contribution to the People of Malaysia.
Established by PETRONAS and Shell on 27 August 2007, the Merdeka Trust seeks to reward persons of not only high calibre and intellect but also ones that create immense impact in their respective fields. In 2007, Malaysia was celebrating its 50th Independence Day — thus inspiring the Founding Members’ to commemorate the true spirit of independence or Merdeka, which transcends the conventional definition of national sovereignty. It boldly explores the liberation of the mind and spirit, two factors that foster the realisation of human potential and the pursuit of excellence.
Presenting the award was none other than its royal patron himself, His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah.
These are the recipients of the 2022 Merdeka Award:
Education and Community: Teach for Malaysia
Environment: Global Environment Centre (GEC)
Next, Global Environment Centre, represented by Faizal Parish received the accolade for their outstanding contribution in the mangrove, peat swamp forest, river and coastal management, climate change programmes, and forging community engagement as well as partnerships that help to conserve and protect the environment and natural resources in Malaysia.
Outstanding Scholastic Achievement: Emeritus Professor Dato’ Dr Siti Zuraina Abdul Majid, FASc
Are you familiar with the Perak Man from the pages of our History textbooks? This is the lady that made that incredible discovery. The Merdeka Award honoured her for her outstanding contribution as a historian and for being the first ever Malaysian archaeologist, as well as for driving the efforts for Lenggong Valley to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Health, Science, and Technology: Dato’ Professor Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman
Recognise her? She was our 2019 Women of Power. Dato’ Professor Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman won the award for being the driving force behind mitigating the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and structuring policies and responses that led to the prevention, treatment and reduction of HIV/AIDS cases.
Outstanding Contribution to the People of Malaysia: Dato’ Dr Annabel Teh Gallop
For her outstanding contribution in scholarly research, curation, archiving and preservation of ancient Malay letters and manuscripts, Malay seals and documents which led to the understanding of Malay language as the language of trade and diplomacy throughout the Malay Archipelago, and the illumination of the rich heritage of the Malay world, Dato’ Dr Annabel Teh Gallop bagged the coveted Merdeka Award.
The Inaugural Anugerah Harapan Merdeka: Samuel Isaiah
You’ve definitely seen his name cropping up in the news. Samuel Isaiah is a force to be reckoned with. For his outstanding contribution and commitment to improving and uplifting the standard of education among the Orang Asli children, and in coaching teachers to elevate the overall quality of education for all, Samuel Isaiah takes home this inaugural award.
PrestigeOnline Malaysia spoke to the laureates on the challenges in their respective fields, what stokes their passion, and how they relax:
On the challenges in their field:
Across the last 10 years, we are very proud of our 447 Fellows who made a difference in education, however, in order to achieve our vision, we need to significantly scale to support the transformation of the education system. We have only been able to have an average of 100 Fellows per Cohort per year and we knew that we needed to find different platforms to empower the community.
On how they stay passionate: We have worked with 274,600 students over the years, and they have always been the anchor of our work. Ultimately, for us, it is seeing the things students can achieve when they are given the opportunity. They have a support system that believes in their potential.
On the challenges in their field: One of the biggest challenges that GEC faces in its work is the level of conflict between different stakeholders – who often blame each other for problems and are not ready to work together. This includes government agencies that blame communities for polluting rivers or degrading forests, or private sector companies that do not recognise local community rights or do not care about environmental protection.
On how they stay passionate: We have kept our passion alive due to the inspiration from the many success stories and achievements made, working together with our various partners to forge innovative, long-term and sustainable solutions to safeguard the environment. We have been here for close to 25 years now and we are here for the long haul!
On the challenges in her field: The biggest challenge was having to convince the relevant authorities in Government that Archaeology needs to be developed as a discipline in teaching and research. It is the only tool to discover our historical past, our national memory and the historical past of other disciplines too.
On how she stays passionate: In two words it is ‘unanswered questions’. As with all research, it’s the unanswered questions that bug us! In Lenggong, for example, there are many unanswered questions.
On how she relaxes: I enjoy being with loved ones — cooking, baking, and entertaining family and friends.
On the challenges in her field: Getting people to believe in the need for these projects, and to work together on it is probably the thing that I find hardest. It has been the same in all the major projects that I led – the harm reduction project, the research that we have been doing in Kajang Prison for the last 17 years to try and help advocate for better public health in prison, drug policy reform, transforming the undergraduate medical curriculum, the National Curriculum project and my last major project as Dean – to transform the medical, dental and pharmacy faculties and the University Malaya Medical Centre and University Malaya Specialist Centre into an Academic Medical Centre that is aligned in its mission and goals of patient care, education and research.
On how she stays passionate: I think seeing the changes that have come about despite all the barriers and challenges keep me motivated and of course seeing the successes in terms of the numbers of infections averted and seeing patients lead healthy and productive lives. And having the advances in medical science and being part of it – whether it is in prevention, treatment or the search for a cure that could make the goal of Ending AIDS a reality.
On how she relaxes: Ever since I had children I have found it very difficult to sit in front of the TV and watch a movie or a show. Even when I do, I will often be doing something else like emails and crosswords. I love word games – Wordle, Waffle, Spelling Bee from the NYT and good old Scrabble. I also love having close friends over for lunch or dinner, even though I myself am a hopeless cook, I am fortunate to have help at home who is just a phenomenal cook. And oh I love shopping too!
On the challenges in her field: When I started working at the British Library in 1986, even though I had studied Jawi as part of my MA at SOAS, I found that trying to read Malay manuscripts in Jawi was a completely different matter and an enormous challenge, and I almost despaired. And of course, Malay was almost totally written in Jawi, right through the 1950s and until the early 1960s, not only for manuscripts but also for printed books, newspapers, magazines and even comics.
So nearly all the Malay collections in the British Library were written in Jawi, and it was my job to catalogue and handle these materials.
On how she stays passionate: I think for anyone studying Malay manuscripts and documents, it is so exciting that there are so many amazing historical sources that have never been studied before. So I always try to look at something new and tell young scholars to choose a new topic or look at a new manuscript or letter which has never been read before. There are so many subjects that you can make totally your own!
On how she relaxes: By reading good novels – that is my favourite way to escape and relax. I went through a phase of being especially keen on modern Japanese literature in translation, especially writers like Tanizaki, Mishima and Kawabata, but also Kenzaburo Oe, Fumiko Enchi and Sawako Ariyoshi. But actually, one of my great claims to fame is actually featuring in a novel! I was given a small cameo role in the novel by Ninot Aziz, Kirana: dreams after the rose, which absolutely thrilled me.
On the challenges in his field: Despite the lack of facilities and opportunities both at school and at home, my students and I overcame them as we used every resource at our disposal, combined with teaching strategies that were contextualized to their wants, needs, and identity. Hence, the biggest challenge for me when I was a teacher was the stigma towards the children I taught, the Orang Asli community in general, and me as a teacher in an Orang Asli school. I personally struggled with my self-esteem for many years, as I was often looked down upon for being “just a primary school teacher in an Orang Asli school”. I was also told repeatedly that I didn’t have to work hard as my students had no hope and I didn’t have to strive for anything.
On how he stays passionate:
I never wanted to be in education, but the circumstances that I was in with my family put me on this path. Completing teacher training and tertiary education did provide me with the skills of becoming an educator, but I never found the heart for it. I assumed this would change as I was expecting to be sent to a high-performing school, with all the infrastructure, and colleagues that were passionate about their careers. I saw myself sprinting towards obtaining a Master’s and PhD and arriving at the pinnacle of being an educator.
On how he relaxes: I like listening to music, playing the guitar and singing! I did this a lot with my students in the classroom as well and often turn to music when I’m stressed or when I need to unwind. I also spend a lot of time at the gym and enjoy going out with friends. In short, I like very simple things to relax and I’m not a fan of anything fancy.