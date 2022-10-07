Henry Golding stays true to his Malaysian roots despite global prominence

Malaysian-British actor and star of Crazy Rich Asians Henry Golding is making headlines yet again, and this time, it’s about his love for Malaysian cuisine.

In Singapore, the non-profit organisation Milken Institute held a one-hour conversation surrounding the growth and diversity of Asia’s digital creative. Alongside Henry Golding himself were moderator Curtis Chin, South Korean-American singer Eric Nam, and Indonesian actress Raline Shah.

The session proved to be enlightening, but one question had the internet abuzz. Moderator Chin asked Golding what his “favourite cultural diplomacy” dish is, and without missing a beat, the Snake Eyes actor revealed that this dish holds a special place in his heart.

Henry Golding’s favourite dish is quintessentially Malaysian

This is a recent revelation: Henry Golding is a big fan of bak kut teh — and specifically the Klang edition. Speaking on the specificity of his preference, the 35-year-old had this to say: “Singaporeans like more pepper or garlic, but Klang’s has a broth that’s been brewing for generations. If it stops boiling, it’ll grow this thickness of fur and bacteria — but it’s delicious!”

His Malaysian address is simply breathtaking

While it may not be as colossal an abode as Nick Young’s in Singapore, his Malaysian home is just as good-looking as he is. The chic, 1,300 sqft apartment is home to himself, his wife Liv Lo, and daughter Lyla.

After getting in touch with a design and construction team in Kuala Lumpur, the house transformed from a typical Bangsar apartment into a space that actually reflects the Goldings’ light and bright personalities. Now, it has an open floor plan and a kitchen that welcomes interaction with the rest of the house.

Complete with a reading-cum-coffee nook, the space is a sanctuary for the Goldings whenever they take a break from their jet-setting life and return to Malaysia.

Prior to his breakout role as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians …

Believe it or not, Crazy Rich Asians was his first-ever Hollywood movie gig. Before entering the entertainment industry, Henry Golding spent a couple of years as a hairstylist at Sloane Street in London.

Upon his return to Malaysia, he took on the role of TV travel host for National Geographic and the BBC. He even documented the Iban rite of passage into manhood — bejalai — for Discovery Channel Asia, entitled Surviving Borneo.

On a less serious note, he has also starred in the local film Pisau Cukur, alongside comedian Nabil Ahmad, Umie Aida, Nur Fazura, and Aaron Aziz. While he did not land the leading role in this 2009 comedy, his character Iskandar Tan Sri Murad was a heartthrob nonetheless.

Featured and hero images credit: Henry Golding/Instagram