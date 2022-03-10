Leading Ladies: Nadia Ismadi

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, Prestige Malaysia speaks to 10 extraordinary women who are paving the way for a better tomorrow for future generations. Next in the series is Nadia Ismadi, co-founder of Pod, whose efforts empower women through financial inclusion.

A cheeky grin lights up Nadia Ismadi’s face as she fondly recalls the memory of spending school holidays “helping out” at her late grandfather’s sundry shop in Penang. Of course, by helping out, she means helping herself to the candies at his shop. “But he taught me a lot about running a business, about making your customers happy,” she says, naming him as her inspiration for starting her own business and being passionate about building something of her own.

Prior to establishing Pod in 2019 with her former A Level classmate, Ng Ying Teng, Nadia entered the world of finance through a fresh grad job at a Japanese fund management firm. It was here that her interest in fintech grew and she was fortunate enough to have Rejina Rahim, the then country manager for Nomura Asset Management Malaysia, to learn from and look up to as a role model. She was putting the accounting and finance knowledge she gained during her studies to good use at the job, efficiently handling the institutional clients the firm manages, but she admits that she wasn’t the greatest at managing her own money.

“I thought I was the only one,” she shares, “and then I learned that there’s a lot of young people globally, not just in Malaysia, who were struggling to manage their expenses. I started thinking ‘why don’t we have something similar here?’ after seeing a few solutions in the States and other developed markets.” She began brainstorming with Ying Teng, a friend whom she describes as someone “really good at managing money.” Together, they came to the decision to launch Pod, a financial well-being platform designed to help gig workers and underserved customers in Southeast Asia to save money, get access to Shariah microfinancing, build credit and consume other financial products.

Through Pod, Nadia is able to tackle the two causes she is passionate about: financial inclusion and women’s empowerment. “When we first started, we had a smaller female audience. But we took pre-emptive measures, targeting to grow it to at least 50 per cent. From a lower double digit, roughly around 14 to 18 per cent, now we’re quite close to the percentage target as currently 40 per cent of our users are female.”

From doing road shows for Pod, she notices that many women tend to leave their household’s financial matters to their husbands. Hoping to see more women become financially involved and independent, she advises, “You should learn about financial management. Even if you don’t own the source of income, maybe your husband will pass you a certain budget, but at least learn how to manage expenses, find out about savings accounts, investment tools and things like that because knowledge is really important.”

Championing women’s causes has always been Nadia’s passion, having previously ran female empowerment organisation Inspiring Orchid and is now supporting other such organisations, including Project Girls 4 Girls and Lean In, hence why with Pod she hopes to reach out to more women and encourage them to become financially healthy. This translates to helping women to achieve success any way she can. “Just break the rules” is her advice to modern young women like herself. She adds, “Because it is very difficult for modern women to fit into a certain definition of success. Define your own success, whatever that means for you. It could mean starting a family, being a founder or a managing director of a financial institution. Whatever that is, that definition of success should be personalised to you and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

