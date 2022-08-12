International Youth Day 2022: A conversation with 4 young forces in advocacy, art, and beyond

The world is celebrating International Youth Day 2022 this Friday, 12th August. For the theme this year, United Nations for Youths is going with intergenerational solidarity as it believes that the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In honour of this day, PrestigeOnline Malaysia spoke to four high-achieving young Malaysians to find out what keeps them going as they continue to reach new heights and leave a mark in their respective industries. Through their dedicated hard work, passion, and keen awareness of the societal issues that surround us today, they are inspiring others with their problem-solving approaches.
First up, we have Cheyenne Tan, whose work was recently honoured with a nomination for the 2022 News and Documentary Emmy Awards for her film Through Our Eyes: Shelter. The film is produced by Meralta Films, where Tan served as co-producer and assistant editor. The 33-minute-long documentary takes viewers through America’s homelessness crisis from the point of view of three unhoused children, ages eight to ten years old.
We also spoke with Raudhah Nazran Zulfikarpasic, Founder and CEO of Accelerate Global, a social enterprise that aims to provide equal access to education and opportunities for all. Through the revolutionary e-learning platform Aceducation (which is an app available for download at Google Play Store and Apple App Store), a host of upskilling programs are available, from entrepreneurship, career, and personal growth. For each subscription, the social enterprise will provide one underprivileged or marginalised youth access to its programs.
We also caught up with the co-founder of the eponymous fashion label motoguo, Jay Perry Ang. The menswear label and eccentric brand was launched back in 2015 and has since racked up a number of accolades. These include being the first semi-finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize, an annual global competition organised by the French luxury conglomerate to recognise the next big talent in the world of fashion.
Last but not least, we have Sharina Shahrin, a mixed-media visual artist at Everyday Studios. More than art, the artist uses her art as a vehicle to achieve greater impact through social art education. Beyond this, she also established Safe Space, a platform for women to freely express themselves, connect, and learn.
Read on to get to know what these four inspiring youths have in common, and what sets them apart. Happy International Youth Day!
Cheyenne Tan (CT): I think one of the biggest obstacles I had to face is the one I’m facing right now, and it’s one that I suspect I’ll be facing for a while. Five years ago, when I interviewed for the current (and only) company I’m at, I said that my biggest weakness is my perfectionism. All these years and achievements later, it still rings true. The only difference is that I’ve come to realize that the real answer is actually Imposter Syndrome. I would say that through my conversations with other women of colour in the field, I now know how to actively work on it and that includes learning to be kinder to myself, taking baby steps, and spending less time on social media. I’m also learning to be my own biggest supporter — if I don’t doubt any one of my talented friends, then I can learn to not doubt myself as well.
Raudhah Nazran Zulfikarpasic (RNZ): It’s difficult to think of one especially when I face obstacles almost every single day as a social entrepreneur. I guess my biggest obstacle yet is that I am my own competition. I struggle to fully unplug myself from Accelerate Global. To some, this may sound like I am trapped in the “hustle culture”, but I’d say it’s more of me trying to prove to myself that the sky’s the limit and that I am my own superhero. To some in fact this might be a petty obstacle but I’ve decided to write this because as an entrepreneur, it is important to remain healthy, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally. One cannot have precision at work when one does not have precision in their personal life.
Jay Perry Ang (JPA): One of the biggest obstacles we had was operating remotely with our showrooms and manufacturers ever since the pandemic started. We had to learn to communicate effectively and be flexible on changes to overcome any logistical problem.
Sharina Shahrin (SS): At the beginning of my career, I had some extremely misogynistic experiences. I was either undervalued due to my age and gender, or I was objectified by clients or peers. Sexism should not exist in any industry and it was a reminder for me to continue to resist and raise awareness of such behaviours.
CT: Knowing how far I’ve come and how difficult it’s been to get here. Coming this far, fighting this hard to get here only to give it all up, especially when there’s still so much I still want to do, feels like such a waste. I keep going because I can.
RNZ: My beneficiaries. They are what fuels me every day and they are my motivation to keep staying on the path no matter the challenges. Throughout my six years of experience in social entrepreneurship, I have had the privilege to work and empower beneficiaries from various backgrounds including former sex trafficking women in Ghana, internally displaced women in Nigeria, elderly with dementia in the United Kingdom as well as of course underprivileged youths who are not in education. Their strength to keep going and their resilience to rebuild their lives are inspirational and because of them, I wake up every day motivated to continue my pursuit of empowering those who are in need.
JPA: What keeps us going are the conversations we have with friends and like-minded people. The exchange of ideas helps stimulate our soul and it serves as a really effective morale booster.
SS: Knowing that I would still practice art regardless of money or accolades is a testimony of how much art is part of my life. I believe in the importance of art education and I truly see art as a vehicle for change. Our society has a lot to improve on when it comes to gender equality and accessible education, so I will continue to channel my enthusiasm and drive to help and inspire as many as I can.
CT: Be as genuine as possible. As a filmmaker and storyteller, you have to genuinely care about the story you’re telling and the work you’re doing because that comes across very clearly on screen or to the many people you have to work with to make things happen.
RNZ: Sincere intention. To me, it all boils down to this one question: Are you doing good because you sincerely want to do good and create change, or are you doing so for selfish reasons such as fame and recognition? The values I uphold which in turn became Accelerate Global’s are service over ambition and integrity over expedience.
JPA: We always make sure we are conscious of the decisions we make. Big or small, the “why” is always an important aspect of our decision-making process.
SS: Two core beliefs would be intention and accessibility. My intent is pivotal in my decision making and the need to be accessible drives a lot of the work that I do.
CT: For now, I’m still producing non-fiction projects at Meralta Films, having just wrapped production on a docuseries and a few more in development. I’m now also developing scripted projects which is new and exciting territory for me.
RNZ: What’s next is to really build a solid foundation and rally not just Malaysians but youths globally to create and amplify impact with us. I am now focused on ensuring our platform works and that we hit our 1 million youths target i.e. 1 million underprivileged youths getting access to our programs and platform by the year 2026 as well as going for IPO then.
JPA: We are slowly expanding our horizon by exploring different mediums of expression. All we can say is expect the unexpected — we don’t want to ruin the fun for you.
SS: I’m currently in the process of collaborating with local artists from different disciplines to not only learn from their expertise but to explore new ways to approach my own practice. I also want to continue my work with NGOs.
CT: It’s a combination of a lot of sacrifices, hard work, and having people who believe in you. I think that I’ve had to give up a lot of my youth and early twenties to my career and I have no regrets but without the people who believe in me, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get this far.
RNZ: I believe that we are all created as leaders of the world. We were chosen to live and breathe in this world for a reason, and I believe that we are created to do good, spread good and live good. Everything that I do is to ensure that I leave a good future for the next generation to live in.
JPA: Other than the constant support from peers and family around us, we would like to attribute our achievements to our resilience, by having faith in ourselves to brave through the storms we faced along this journey.
SS: If success means doing what gives you purpose then I owe everything to my parents and loved ones, who have supported me from the beginning of my creative journey seven years ago.
CT: I think social inclusion is when people no longer have to defend and fight for their right to participate in all parts of the world that we live in.
RNZ: It means no one is left behind. To me, social inclusion means we as human beings are able to treat our fellow beings with dignity and respect no matter their race, their skin colour, their religion and their physical or mental abilities.
SS: Social inclusion means accessibility and representation in opportunities and spaces for all. To me, it’s important to advocate for those who are marginalised in our society and give them the platform that is often denied to them.
RNZ: If you have the right attitude, everything is possible! I’ve been holding on to this advice for the longest time and every time my ethics are challenged, I’d always go back to this advice from my beloved grandfather.
JPA: Julie Gilhart who was the panel judge for the LVMH Prize, told us to “keep our energy of humour and whimsicality up as the industry needs it,” and that pretty much stuck with us to this day.
SS: From my late father who said that I should ask myself one simple question whenever I feel conflicted or lost: “What is my intention?”
CT: I look up to the women that I work with. I often look to them as a reminder that if I keep fighting for the work that we do, then I too can be like them, telling stories that we truly care about and doing it better.
RNZ: I do not have a specific person per se. I look up to my husband for his patience and kindness. I look up to my mother for her resilience is unlike any other. I look up to my beneficiaries for their sincere eagerness to learn.
JPA: Where do we start…Walter Van Beirendonck, Adrian Joffe, Jennyfax, the list just keeps going!
SS: A lot of the amazing women in my life! From family and other creatives to the activists I’ve met through my philanthropy work. I learn so much from the movers and game-changers around me. It’s inspiring to see how successful, powerful, and independent women carry themselves and have an impact on their families and community.
CT: I take long hot showers because that’s where some of my deepest thinking and best ideas happen. Maybe that’s where I’m most alone with my own thoughts and where I feel the safest with them.
RNZ: My beneficiaries fuel me. Whenever I feel demotivated, tired or just moody in general, I’ll always look back at recorded videos of our previous classes to remind myself of what I do and why I do it. It’s just a matter of time till I feel better and energised again!
JPA: Most of our inspirations come from bits and pieces of our own personal life. Our collections serve as a keyhole for you to peep through into our life. Each season is extracted through an introspective dive into our own experiences.
SS: Conversations, films and books! My alone time is also an important part of my creative process.
