International Youth Day 2022: A conversation with 4 young forces in advocacy, art, and beyond

The world is celebrating International Youth Day 2022 this Friday, 12th August. For the theme this year, United Nations for Youths is going with intergenerational solidarity as it believes that the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In honour of this day, PrestigeOnline Malaysia spoke to four high-achieving young Malaysians to find out what keeps them going as they continue to reach new heights and leave a mark in their respective industries. Through their dedicated hard work, passion, and keen awareness of the societal issues that surround us today, they are inspiring others with their problem-solving approaches.

First up, we have Cheyenne Tan, whose work was recently honoured with a nomination for the 2022 News and Documentary Emmy Awards for her film Through Our Eyes: Shelter. The film is produced by Meralta Films, where Tan served as co-producer and assistant editor. The 33-minute-long documentary takes viewers through America’s homelessness crisis from the point of view of three unhoused children, ages eight to ten years old.

Image credit: Raudhah Nazran Zulfikarpasic/Instagram

Image credit: Sharina Shahrin/Instagram

Image credit: Jay Perry Ang/Instagram

Image credit: Cheyenne Tan/Instagram

We also spoke with Raudhah Nazran Zulfikarpasic, Founder and CEO of Accelerate Global, a social enterprise that aims to provide equal access to education and opportunities for all. Through the revolutionary e-learning platform Aceducation (which is an app available for download at Google Play Store and Apple App Store), a host of upskilling programs are available, from entrepreneurship, career, and personal growth. For each subscription, the social enterprise will provide one underprivileged or marginalised youth access to its programs.

We also caught up with the co-founder of the eponymous fashion label motoguo, Jay Perry Ang. The menswear label and eccentric brand was launched back in 2015 and has since racked up a number of accolades. These include being the first semi-finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize, an annual global competition organised by the French luxury conglomerate to recognise the next big talent in the world of fashion.

Last but not least, we have Sharina Shahrin, a mixed-media visual artist at Everyday Studios. More than art, the artist uses her art as a vehicle to achieve greater impact through social art education. Beyond this, she also established Safe Space, a platform for women to freely express themselves, connect, and learn.

Read on to get to know what these four inspiring youths have in common, and what sets them apart. Happy International Youth Day!